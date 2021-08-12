Impact of COVID-19 on Central America and the Caribbean Economies, Q3 2021 Study: Increased Future Growth Potential through Reshoring, Digitization, and Economic Diversification

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central America and the Caribbean Shows Gradual Recovery from the Disruptive Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The economic growth outlook for Central America and the Caribbean (CAC) countries is set to rebound in 2021 from the deep economic contractions experienced in 2020 on account of COVID-19 led disruptions.

The region is still heavily dependent on external demand, be it tourism inflows in the Caribbean or trade in Central America.

As global growth is poised to make a growth recovery in 2021, regional growth stands to see improvement in the growth outlook. In this research, the publisher has analyzed the macroeconomic outlook for Puerto Rico, Panama, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Guam, El Salvador, and Honduras until 2028.

The region grappled with strict containment measures, not to mention the multiple natural disasters that limited swift economic recovery. Improvement in global trade sentiment and mass vaccination campaigns provide a silver lining to regional growth in 2021.

The study puts into perspective the political backdrop against which economic elements operate. 2020 saw mass protests in several countries on account of discontentment over the handling of Covid-19. As domestic lockdown and border closure are lifted, migration to the US will steadily rise.

Key Issues Addressed

What factors drive growth in this region? What are the major restraints?

Are corruption and drug-related violence still major deterrents to investment in this region?

Has the region seen improvements in political stability in recent years?

What is the GDP growth outlook for Central American and Caribbean economies?

What is the political outlook for these economies?

How much is inflation expected to fluctuate?

What is the monetary policy stance of these countries?

How will regional trade be impacted?

How will US policy changes impact the region?

What are some of the growth opportunities that businesses can leverage?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Central America and the Caribbean

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Central America and the Caribbean

Central America and the Caribbean Macroeconomic Overview

Key Economic Growth Metrics

Central America and the Caribbean - Economic Trends and Predictions

Economic Growth Drivers in Central America and the Caribbean

Economic Growth Restraints in Central America and the Caribbean

3. Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Puerto Rico - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Panama - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Jamaica - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Trinidad and Tobago - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Costa Rica - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Dominican Republic - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Guatemala - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Guam - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

El Salvador - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

Honduras - Macroeconomic Key Takeaways

4. Puerto Rico - Macroeconomic Outlook

Puerto Rico - Political Analysis

Puerto Rico - GDP Growth Outlook

Puerto Rico - Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

5. Panama - Macroeconomic Outlook

6. Jamaica - Macroeconomic Outlook

7. Trinidad and Tobago - Macroeconomic Outlook

8. Costa Rica - Macroeconomic Outlook

9. Dominican Republic - Macroeconomic Outlook

10. Guatemala - Macroeconomic Outlook

11. Guam - Macroeconomic Outlook

12. El Salvador - Macroeconomic Outlook

13. Honduras - Macroeconomic Outlook

14. Impact of US and Global Economic Trends on Central America and the Caribbean (CAC)

2021 Global Growth Scenario Analysis

2021 US Economic Outlook

US Policy Impact Analysis

15. Growth Opportunity Universe, Central America and the Caribbean

Growth Opportunity 1 - Rise in Regional Production Opportunities as Businesses Reshore

Growth Opportunity 2 - Leverage the Expansionary Monetary Policy for Post-pandemic Recovery

Growth Opportunity 3 - Expansion of Cold Chain Infrastructure for Vaccine Distribution

Growth Opportunity 4 - Investment Opportunities in New Industries through Economic Diversification Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 5 - Leverage the Rebound in Consumer Demand Across Industries Driven by Remittance Recovery

16. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sncqab