The Global Biochip Market is expected to grow by $ 25.52 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period

Our report on biochip market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of personalized medicine, rising use of biochips in safety detection of agriculture products, and increased prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, increased popularity of personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The biochip market analysis include technology segment and geographic landscape.



The biochip market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Microarrays

• Microfluidics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing POC diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the biochip market growth during the next few years. Also, growing application of biochips in pharmacogenomics and rise in vendor strategic initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on biochip market covers the following areas:

• Biochip market sizing

• Biochip market forecast

• Biochip market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biochip market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., RayBiotech Life, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the biochip market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

