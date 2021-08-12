Omnichannel Payment Platform Qolo Adds Senior Hires in Finance, Strategic Business Development, Program Management, Risk, Fraud and Compliance

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, today announced the appointments of Dhruv Singh as EVP, Strategic Business Development, Nanda Lindebauer as VP of Finance & Controller; Heather Guiley as VP of Program Management; and, Curt Haid as VP of Risk, Fraud, and Compliance.





“Qolo has always encouraged fintechs to demand more from their payments platform - and we’re seeing a similar trend in the workforce as highly qualified professionals become choosier about where to place their talent,” said J. Peter Bardwick, Chief Financial Officer for Qolo. “As Qolo continues its incredible expansion, we’re pleased to welcome fintech and payments experts Dhruv, Nanda, Heather, and Curt on board to serve our rapidly growing client base. We are growing even faster than planned this year and are hiring in key roles to keep up with this ongoing demand."





Joining as EVP, Strategic Business Development is Dhruv Singh. Dhruv brings significant industry experience to Qolo, having established sales operations at PayActiv, Inc. He also served previously as Chief Operating Officer at PayMate India, India’s largest B2B payments company.





Nanda Lindebauer brings international fintech experience to Qolo, with previous experience setting up finance teams to support micro lending in Africa and Latin America. She joins as VP of Finance & Controller, having served previously as Controller of Terminal, Branch International and Chartboost.





Serving as Qolo’s VP of Program Management is Heather Guiley. Heather brings over 25 years of progressive operations leadership experience in the payments and financial industries providing product and customer service innovation, and execution of strategic operational and technical efficiencies in the most challenging business situations. She most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for eGiftify, and spent over a decade with FIS.





Curt Haid joins Qolo as VP of Risk, Fraud, and Compliance. An executive with extensive experience across the financial services and payment processing industries, Curt served most recently as Vice President, Global Business Optimization - Visa Direct at Visa.





In the past few months, Qolo has brought on over a dozen key experts in the payments industry. Among Qolo’s recent senior hires are J. Peter Bardwick as Chief Financial Officer; Betty Mitchell as Chief Client Officer; Patrick Crosson, SVP of Business Development; Bethany Buscher as VP of Implementation; Pamela Kohl as VP of Product Management and Marketing; and, Susan Molke as VP of People.







About Qolo

Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today’s complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo’s founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.

###