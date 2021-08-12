Fogo de Chão to Open Fort Lauderdale Location in Early 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally-renowned steakhouse Fogo de Chão announced it has signed a lease agreement to open its fifth location in the state of Florida on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue & Las Olas Boulevard, in collaboration with South Florida-based, 70-year old full service commercial real estate development firm Stiles and San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties, LLC, an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S. The restaurant is slated to open in 2022 at The Main Las Olas, a 1.4 million-square-foot, mixed-use office, residential and retail community featuring destinations for gathering, dining and shopping. Stiles and Shorenstein completed development on The Main Las Olas in 2020. Fogo currently has Florida locations in Orlando, Miami Beach and Jacksonville with another under construction at The Plaza Coral Gables.



“The Fogo brand is steeped in rich tradition and Brazilian heritage, which mirrors the international cultures of both Fort Lauderdale and Florida as a whole,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We are proud of our brand’s rapid global growth in recent years as we expand in new and existing cities, and credit that to our differentiated, experiential dining and broad guest appeal. We look forward to sharing the art of churrasco with the Fort Lauderdale community in 2022.”

The new restaurant will feature unique design aesthetics, including floor to ceiling windows, modern chandeliers and rich furnishing colors that pay homage to Fogo’s Brazilian roots. A covered outdoor patio will allow for al fresco dining, and private dining spaces can accommodate intimate gatherings as well as larger celebratory events. Additional highlights that aim to enhance the guest experience include a glass-encased wine room displaying many of South America’s finest varietals and a dry-aged meat cabinet for in-house aging.

“We are pleased to welcome Fogo to The Main Las Olas, the newest and most iconic office tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale,” said Dan Coyle, Vice President of Stiles Retail Group. “Fogo’s vision for a landmark restaurant on Las Olas fits perfectly with The Main’s modern aesthetic and striking retail space and will draw excitement and energy to the downtown Las Olas Boulevard corridor.”

Fogo’s menu consists of a variety of hand-carved, fire-roasted meats – including premium, indulgent cuts like a decadent Wagyu New York Strip and 42-day aged Tomahawk Ribeye, as well as seafood options, seasonal dishes, and fresh fruits and vegetables on the Market Table. A Weekday Lunch option starting at $15 will also be offered in Fort Lauderdale, along with specialty Brazilian-inspired cocktails, award-winning South American wines and All-Day Happy Hour in both the bar and dining room. The Fort Lauderdale location will also offer Fogo To-Go and Offsite Catering so guests can enjoy Fogo in any space.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 56 locations across the globe, including 44 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Four additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery.

About Stiles

Stiles has shaped the downtown Ft. Lauderdale skyline for nearly seven decades, creating a legacy of development that is unrivalled. Established in 1951, Stiles is a full-service commercial real estate firm with a clear mission: Invest. Build. Manage. Stiles services include development, construction, tenant project management, brokerage, property management, architecture, asset management, acquisitions, and financing. They are recognized for developing and constructing more than 48 million square feet of award-winning office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use properties as well as luxury residential communities throughout the Southeast, with offices in Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.stiles.com.

About Shorenstein Properties LLC

Founded in 1960, Shorenstein Properties LLC is a privately-owned, real estate firm that owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein has sponsored twelve closed-end investment funds with total equity commitments of $8.8 billion, of which Shorenstein committed $723.5 million. The firm uses its integrated investment and operating capabilities to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer the most attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. More information is available at www.shorenstein.com.

