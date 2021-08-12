Hanstone Gold to Commence Trading on the U.S. OTCQB® Venture Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) (OTCQB:HANCF) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB ® Venture Market ("OTCQB") and have commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol HANCF.



The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The trading platform is specifically tailored for growing entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. All qualified OTCQB trading companies must meet certain minimum standards, such as providing current financial reporting documents, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Hanstone’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HANS. Investors can find real-time quotes and other valuable information on the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HANCF/overview. In conjunction with the OTCQB listing, the Company also announces that it has received DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. With DTC eligibility, investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds while allowing access to additional new investors that may not have had the opportunity to trade the Company's shares.

Ray Marks, President and CEO of Hanstone stated:

“Hanstone’s management is pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB market. Listing on the OTCQB is a significant development for Hanstone, affording the Company greater visibility within the U.S. investment community and abroad. This additional exposure is expected to enhance our liquidity and increase Hanstone’s exposure to institutional and retail investors outside of Canada to the benefit of all its shareholders.”

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

