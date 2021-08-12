Global $250+ Billion Metal Ore Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Ore Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal ore market is expected to grow from $186.65 billion in 2020 to $212.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The market is expected to reach $258.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



Metal Ore Global Market Report 2021 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global metal ore mining market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the metal ore market include Rio Tinto Plc; Vale SA; BHP Billiton Ltd; Fortescue Metals Group Ltd and Barrick Gold Corp.



The metal ore market consists of sales of metal ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine metallic mineral ores. The industry includes establishments developing mine sites, ore dressing, and other beneficiating operations such as crushing, grinding, washing, drying, sintering, concentrating, calcining, and leaching. The metal ore market is segmented into gold ore; iron ore; silver ore; uranium ore; vanadium ore and all other metal ores.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global metal ore market, accounting for 74% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 9% of the global metal ore market. Africa was the smallest region in the global metal ore market.



Mining companies are starting to use cognitive computing to enhance the decision-making capabilities in mining operations. The ability of cognitive computing to give insights on future trends of the industry and make real-time decisions are some of the driving factors for mining companies to implement this technology. The key areas where cognitive computing and predictive technology helps mining companies include giving accurate information on drilling locations, depth to be drilled, predicting the equipment failure in advance and autonomous transportation.

Goldcorp is using IBM Watson to analyze drilling reports and geological survey reports. This approach assists geologists with the exploration process and by helping them make more accurate, data-driven decisions. For instance, according report by Scoop, the global cognitive computing market reaches to $31.3 billion by 2019.



Many developed and developing economies are imposing restrictions on free trade, which are expected to hinder the growth of the metal ore mining market going forward. In July 2018, the US administration imposed $550 billion worth tariffs on Chinese products including coal. In return, China imposed $185 billion worth tariffs exclusively on USA products.

Following new tariffs on imported coal from the USA at 25%, the import of coal in China decreased from 2.09 million tons a year, i.e. 349,000 tones a month on average, to 152,000 tons for the first half of 2019. Reductions in the world free trade are expected to hinder the growth of the metal ore mining market due to the expected increase in the production costs and tariffs.



The presence of large metal ore reserves globally supported the metal ore mining activities. Metal ore reserves such as iron ore reserves are available in almost every country worldwide with 50 countries are involved in mining iron ore. According to the U.S Geological Survey, countries such as Australia with 900 million tons and Brazil with 490 million tones of usable iron ore dominate the world's iron ore exports, each having about one-third of total exports.

The other reserves are in the China, USA, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, Canada and India. The large metal ores reserve such as iron ores reserves globally supported the growth of metal ore mining market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Metal Ore Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Metal Ore Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Metal Ore Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Metal Ore Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Metal Ore Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Metal Ore



9. Metal Ore Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Metal Ore Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Metal Ore Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Metal Ore Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Metal Ore Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Metal Ore Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Metal Ore Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Gold Ore

Iron Ore

All Other Metal Ores

Silver Ore

Uranium Ore

Vanadium Ore

11.2. Global Metal Ore Market, Segmentation By Organisation Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

12. Metal Ore Market Segments

12.1. Global Gold Ore Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global Iron Ore Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.3. Global All Other Metal Ores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.4. Global Silver Ore Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.5. Global Uranium Ore Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.6. Global Vanadium Ore Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Metal Ore Market Metrics

13.1. Metal Ore Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Metal Ore Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Rio Tinto Plc

Vale SA

BHP Billiton Ltd

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Barrick Gold Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r578dc