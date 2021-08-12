The Casino Gaming Market is expected to grow by $ 11.42 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Casino Gaming Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588263/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on casino gaming market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in spending capability of customers and easing of government regulations. In addition, growth in spending capability of customers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The casino gaming market in US analysis includes type segment and platform segment.



The casino gaming market in the US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Commercial

• Tribal

• Limited stakes

• iGaming



By Platform

• Traditional

• Online



This study identifies the increase in penetration of online casino gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the casino gaming market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on casino gaming market in US covers the following areas:

• Casino gaming market in US sizing

• Casino gaming market in US forecast

• Casino gaming market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading casino gaming market in US vendors that include BetAmerica, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Foxwoods Resort Casino, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Penn National Gaming Inc., and Wynn Resorts Ltd. Also, the casino gaming market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

