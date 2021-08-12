Kaseya’s Highly-Anticipated M&A Summit Helps MSPs Navigate the Evolving Mergers & Acquisitions Landscape

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya, the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announces its first-ever M&A Summit taking place on October 19, 2021 as a pre-day to the annual Connect IT Global conference. Kaseya’s M&A Summit is the must-attend event for MSPs preparing for a transaction and those looking to gain a better understanding of how increased M&A activity will impact their organization.



The summit includes informative sessions by industry experts including transaction advisors, private equity managers and successful sellers and buyers. These industry leaders will discuss must-know information around evaluating opportunities, preparing for an exit and avoiding common pitfalls.

Highly anticipated sessions include:

State of M&A in IT with Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya Voccola shares his data-driven insights around the current landscape and his predictions around the future of M&A.

What is my MSP really worth? with Rick Jordan, CEO of ReachOut IT This session explores how MSP owners can accurately calculate the value of their business as well as ways to increase valuation. It will even include an “MSP Shark Tank,” where attendees will get to experience a pitch and watch if the MSP owner survives the tank.

The Journey of Buyers and Sellers with Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts; Neil Medwed, Director of Strategic Partnerships at MeriPlex; and Will Slappey, CEO of Slappey Communications. The panel is hosted by Gary Pica, President and Founder of TruMethods. MSPs can expect to walk away with crucial insights from some of the industry’s most seasoned experts on what buyers and sellers need to know before they begin the acquisition process.



“The MSP landscape is hyper-competitive and constantly evolving as a result of near-daily M&A activity in the industry,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “Our M&A Summit is the must-attend event for IT professionals interested in learning about the shifting trends in the market and networking with other MSPs interested in a potential purchase.”

The M&A Summit is made possible by organizations that share Kaseya’s true commitment to the MSP community. Thank you to ReachOut IT for their continued partnership and support.

Don’t miss the opportunity to network with MSP peers and industry experts and learn about critical MSP landscape trends. Register for the M&A Summit today at https://join.connectit.com/masummit .

Event Information

Kaseya’s M&A Summit

October 19, 2021

MGM Grand

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Register for Connect IT here to reserve your spot for the M&A Summit.

