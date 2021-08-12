Prison Fellowship Partners with GTL to Create Pathway to Safer Communities

Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, is announcing its new partnership with GTL—a company providing impactful connections in the lives of incarcerated men and women for over 30 years.

Prison Fellowship’s partnership with GTL will bring 45 years of experience restoring men and women affected by incarceration and will be a powerful force for good in our communities by expanding communications and providing transformational content to incarcerated men and women through GTL’s technology.

“For over four decades, Prison Fellowship has operated from the convictions that all people are inherently valuable, and that no life is beyond change,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “We believe character is not static. It can be developed and changed. We also believe people are more than a compilation of their mistakes. This new partnership with GTL will help us further enhance our mission of helping incarcerated men and women realize they can lead restored lives—leaving behind the destructive behaviors and replacing them with a positive value system.”

In pursuit of the common goal of increasing meaningful connections, reducing recidivism, enabling successful reentry, and helping men and women along the pathway to good citizenship, Prison Fellowship is partnering with GTL to develop and distribute high-quality, educational material over GTL tablets. The content will provide a more productive experience in prison and assist with a successful transition home.

“With positive influences, interactions, and setting high expectations, incarcerated men and women can become good citizens and communities can become safer,” said Dan Kingery, Executive Vice President of Field Programs for Prison Fellowship. “We believe those who were part of the problem can become a dynamic agent of the solution—even while in prison. We believe incarcerated men and women can become good citizens and begin living out their success stories before they exit the prison gates, and the vast majority of prisoners do reenter society.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Prison Fellowship on initiatives that will make a difference for justice-involved people,” said Jessica Artz, GTL Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Reentry. “This collaboration furthers our mission of good corporate citizenship and allows us to work alongside Prison Fellowship toward common goals of helping those impacted by incarceration and improving reentry success.”

About Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

About GTL

For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to over 1.2 million incarcerated individuals across the globe. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.