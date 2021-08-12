Maitri Expands Pennsylvania Footprint With 3rd Dispensary; Celebrates 3 Year Anniversary

Premier Vertically Integrated Medical Cannabis Company Celebrates Commitment to Patients With Newest Storefront in Greensburg, Penn.



Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maitri Holdings, (“Maitri” or the “Company”), Pennsylvania’s locally-owned cannabis company that is the No. 1 producer of craft flower in the state with one of the most diverse strain libraries in the U.S., announced today the Company will be opening its newest dispensary, Maitri Greensburg, in October of this year.

Located at 1075 S. Main St., the Company’s newest dispensary is strategically positioned at the intersection of US Routes 119 and 30. Maitri also has dispensaries in Uniontown and Pittsburgh.

“We are proud to further our commitment to serving cannabis patients throughout the state with the opening of our newest dispensary in Greensburg,” said Maitri CEO Jimil Wilson. “The timing could not be better as Maitri celebrates three years of providing the Pennsylvania medical cannabis community with a diverse selection of high-quality medical cannabis. We recognize everyone’s unique journey toward health and wellness and are deeply invested in the region’s wellbeing and development.”

Pennsylvania's medical cannabis sales brought in $909.4 million between April 2020 and March 2021, and those figures are expected to continue to climb, according to an April report from cannabis industry data analytics firm Headset Insights.

Maitri’s founders are third-generation Southwestern Pennsylvania residents who became cannabis advocates after personally benefiting from cannabis in their own journeys toward health and wellness. Maitri assures its customers the highest quality of cannabis that can be produced, as well as strains that are new for the Pennsylvania market.

About Maitri Holdings

Maitri Holdings is a Pennsylvania-based vertically integrated cannabis company comprised of cultivation and production subsidiary Maitri Genetics and retail subsidiary Maitri Medicinals.

Maitri Genetics has one of the most diverse cannabis strain libraries in the U.S. with operations including a tissue culture lab, propagation, and more. Maitri Genetics introduces new strains into the Pennsylvania marketplace, offers legacy strains, and cultivates small batch craft cannabis.

Maitri products are available at locations throughout Pennsylvania, including at Maitri Medicinals dispensary locations in Pittsburgh and Uniontown. Maitri Medicinals’ third dispensary is slated to open in Greensburg in late 2021. To learn more, visit www.maitrimedicinals.com .

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

+1 (858) 264-6600

www.cmwmedia.com

cassandra@cmwmedia.com