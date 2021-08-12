Lynx Software Technologies and the CODESYS Group Announce Partnership

SAN JOSE, California, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), the leader in delivering solutions for the Mission Critical Edge, announced today a partnership with the CODESYS Group, manufacturer of the leading hardware-independent IEC 61131-3 automation suite, to provide a platform that can deploy industrial control automation technology on general purpose compute platforms alongside artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML), security and other application workloads.





The LYNX MOSA.ic™ for Industrial product, Lynx’s mission critical edge platform, provides virtual air gapping between the control automation and other workloads. The combination makes it possible for edge use cases that require mixed criticality workloads to be hosted on the same hardware platform.

The foundational building block in the LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial product is the LynxSecure® Separation Kernel, which provides strong isolation of applications, deterministic real-time performance and management of critical system assets outside operating systems to increase immunity to cybersecurity attacks. In addition, Lynx has developed unique management technologies that allow mission critical edge systems to be deployed at scale and meet the unique requirements of systems that enable OT and IT convergence.

In the majority of current deployments, Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) domains are separated by a demilitarized zone, the platform from Lynx and CODESYS can enable a software programmable logic controller (PLC), an ML/AI model, a human-machine interface (HMI) and an IoT Gateway workload to all run on the same edge system without hampering real-time performance.

“Our partnership with Lynx provides a bridge between the IT and OT worlds so industrial operators can now experience both functions coexisting on the same system while simultaneously meeting security and performance demands across every single edge workload in their mission critical industrial environments,” said Dieter Hess, co-CEO and co-founder of the CODESYS Group.

Benefits for industrial operators of the combination of technologies include:

Flexibility to deploy, manage and update workloads using the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor and its manageability features, following a consistent software lifecycle management, from the cloud to industrial endpoints

Reduced system cost, power and footprint from the integration of multiple discrete systems into a single platform, while maintaining the real-time performance, reliability and safety demanded by OT networks

Flexible management model of edge OT systems - devices can be managed from within the OT zone and host cloud managed and delivered workload alongside the CODESYS-based workload.

“By welcoming CODESYS into our growing industrial partner ecosystem we are able to solve an important challenge in the industry - that of enabling the software-defined world on the operational floor,” said Pavan Singh, vice president of product management, Lynx Software Technologies. “Now operators can leverage the best of new technologies developed in the information technology world while protecting and enhancing their current operations.”

This latest partnership builds upon Lynx’s growing technology partner ecosystem to accelerate the realization of mission critical edge for industrial applications. Other recent news includes partnerships with Bosch Italia , Eurotech and the availability of Lynx MOSA.ic for Industrial in the Microsoft Azure marketplace .

About CODESYS

The CODESYS Group is one of the world's leading software manufacturers in the automation industry. At its headquarters in Kempten/Germany and its subsidiaries in China, Italy and the United States, the group currently employs 200 people. The CODESYS Group focuses on developing and marketing the manufacturer-independent IEC 61131-3 automation suite CODESYS and the associated product portfolio. The customers of the group, founded in 1994 by Dieter Hess and Manfred Werner, come from all areas of automation: manufacturers of industrial controls as well as their users who automate machines and systems with CODESYS.

The CODESYS suite covers the complete software side of automation. Core products of the market-leading automation suite are the CODESYS Development System, the corresponding platform-independent control system CODESYS Control and the CODESYS Automation Server, the cloud-based industry 4.0 platform. For more information, visit www.codesys.com .

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies is the premier Mission Critical Edge company that enables safe, secure and high-performance environments for global customers in aerospace and automotive, enterprise and industrial markets. Since 1988, companies have trusted Lynx’s real-time operating system, virtualization and system certification experience, which uniquely enables mixed criticality systems to be harnessed and deliver deterministic real-time performance and intelligent decision-making. Together with a growing set of technology partners, Lynx is realizing a new class of Mission Critical Edge systems that keep people and valuable data protected, at every moment. For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

