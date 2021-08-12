Connatix to Work With AP to Enhance Video Ad Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connatix , the next-generation video technology company for publishers, today announced an extended technology agreement with The Associated Press, which uses Connatix’s video monetization platform, Playspace, to fuel its content monetization strategy.



Connatix is dedicated to building technology solutions that help publishers reach readers with targeted, impactful content. With Connatix’s Playspace platform, the AP is able to recirculate and monetize its existing articles using editor-friendly swipeable story units. Playspace helps readers discover additional AP news to keep them informed about important topics and trends. This helps the AP reach more people with each article. Playspace was also built with a video-first ad server and exchange to scale content and ensure maximum monetization.

“As a celebrated news organization with a vast history of keeping readers informed about global topics and issues, The Associated Press has built an impressive and robust library of content and reporting. We are excited to continue working with the AP to not only spotlight its existing articles and generate revenue, but to deliver even more stories to readers from the most trusted news source out there,” said David Kashak, CEO and co-founder at Connatix.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Connatix,” said Lloyd Pawlak, global director of digital and commercial sales for AP Content Services. “Playspace allows us to show AP News readers more AP stories than they would have seen previously, creating a more meaningful user experience.”

To learn more about Connatix’s solutions for publishers, including Playspace and Elements, visit connatix.com.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

About Connatix

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers and 1,000 advertisers worldwide and was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company in 2020 and an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player in 2021.

Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.