CM Group Named “Best Overall MarTech Company” in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough  Award Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Group , a family of martech companies focused on multichannel campaign management and email marketing, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall MarTech Company” award for a second year in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.



CM Group was recognized as a leader in the industry, because of how the company dedicates itself to finding the right solution for customers across its family of brands, which include Campaign Monitor, Sailthru, Emma, Delivra, Liveclicker, Vuture and Selligent Marketing Cloud. Each brand across CM Group delivers specialized multichannel marketing automation, email marketing, artificial intelligence and personalization for startups to enterprises, with a particular focus on customer-driven innovation and cross-brand collaboration.

CM Group invests in each part of the business to maximize solutions, which are delivered to clients across brands. The company is committed to accommodating the email and multichannel marketing needs of growing companies across many industry sectors, including retailers, media companies, nonprofits, law firms and more, always with best-in-class service and market-leading expertise. By conglomerating the world’s best marketing platforms, CM Group serves over 70,000 customers with 180 billion emails sent annually.

“Telling a brand’s story can be complicated and challenging – and while email has been a part of the marketer’s toolkit for over 20 years, it is absolutely still the best tool when it comes to generating ROI,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “CM Group has the martech industry’s largest family of ‘breakthrough’ email and multichannel marketing solutions, empowering their clients to scale across brands as they grow and identifying the right solutions at every step of their journey. We are extremely proud to award CM Group with the marquee ‘Best Overall MarTech Company’ award for 2021.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“It’s a true honor to win Best Overall MarTech Company, and we are so thankful to MarTech Breakthrough for the recognition. CM Group is driven by a singular focus: to ensure every brand has the solution that’s just right for their needs and size,” said Jason Grunberg, CMO at CM Group. “When we work with an organization to identify the best-fit solution, their team can rest assured that their needs will be met through both technology and strategic support, and that as their needs evolve, so too can their technology through our family-of-brands approach. This award is a validation of our customer-first approach and that trust can exist in the technology buying process.”

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

