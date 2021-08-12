Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation announces regulatory success for local Indigenous communities seeking transparency on TC Energy’s NGTL 2021 System Expansion Project

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation (ANSN) is pleased to share the Canadian Energy Regulator (“CER”) has granted ANSN’s request requiring TC Energy to provide transparency to impacted local Indigenous communities seeking economic participation on the 2021 NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. System Expansion Project (NGTL).



ANSN requested the CER reconsider its decision granting NGTL’s request to withhold its Prime Contractor Aboriginal Participation Plans (PCAPPs) from Indigenous communities. The decision compels NGTL to publicly file the PCAPPs and provide a copy to interested Indigenous communities. Doing so will provide the transparency and accountability necessary for local Indigenous communities and their businesses to be thoughtfully engaged in this multi-billion-dollar project.

“Meaningful engagement with Indigenous peoples, communities and businesses is critical as Canada seeks the path of economic reconciliation,” said Chief Tony Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. “Key to this engagement is the development and implementation of mutually beneficial partnerships between industry and Indigenous communities.”

ANSN, along with other impacted communities, looks forward to reviewing the PCAPPs and working collaboratively with TC Energy to ensure meaningful Indigenous economic participation on this major project.

About Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation

Located west of Edmonton, the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation (ANSN) is situated on Treaty 6 territory and is the furthest northwest representation of the Siouan language. The ANSN comprises four reserves, Alexis (No. 133), Whitecourt (No. 232), Elk River (No. 233) and Cardinal (No. 234). Its community members celebrate rich oral traditions and practice traditional activities alongside a contemporary lifestyle.

For more information about the nation, visit ansn.ca.

