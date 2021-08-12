Tempo Automation to Attend DesignCon 2021 on August 17-18

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation , the world's leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced its participation at DesignCon 2021 on Aug. 17 and 18. The leading event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, DesignCon attendees will see the latest in high-speed design technologies, and gain expert insights and solutions to stay at the forefront of industry change. Visit Tempo Automation at booth No. 217 to learn why leading product companies partner with Tempo to accelerate innovation.



What: DesignCon 2021

When: August 17-18, 2021, 11am-6pm PST each day

Where: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, Calif., Booth No. 217

Event Details: DesignCon is the premier high-speed communications and system design conference, offering industry-critical engineering education in the heart of electronics innovation—Silicon Valley. As AI and machine learning increasingly power innovation in the industry, allowing companies to produce next-generation products with greater speed and quality, a new and modernized approach to electronics manufacturing is essential to maintaining a competitive advantage. Visit Tempo at DesignCon to see a virtual tour of their connected smart factory, highlighting the unique benefits of an all-digital manufacturing platform.

For more information on DesignCon 2021, including a full schedule of events, visit designcon.com .