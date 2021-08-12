Farmbot Selects ORBCOMM’s Satellite IoT Technology to Enable Smart Agriculture Solutions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Farmbot Monitoring Solutions (Farmbot), a leading provider of remote monitoring technology for Australian agriculture, has selected ORBCOMM’s satellite IoT technology to enable their smart agriculture solutions, which help farmers improve the visibility and management of their water resources.



Farmbot’s solution is powered by ORBCOMM’s global satellite OGi modem and Inmarsat’s ultra-reliable L-band connectivity to deliver remote monitoring of farm water supplies, including tanks, dams and reservoirs, and capturing images in real-time. Farmbot’s innovative solution integrates with a wide range of sensors and an optional wired camera to deliver valuable reports and trend analysis on water, diesel and trough levels, rainfall, flow and pressure rates, alerts for valve leaks or pump issues, livestock drinking habits along with staff movements using a safety-check-in module. The ruggedized ORBCOMM-enabled solution has been designed to withstand the most remote and harsh climates and works across the entire Australian continent, including rural areas where cellular coverage is unavailable or unreliable, for maximum performance and coverage. By implementing Farmbot’s smart agriculture solution with advanced analytics, farmers can increase the efficiency, productivity and safety of their operations, while reducing their carbon footprint and supporting more sustainable farming for the long term.

“We’re excited to partner with Australian agritech company Farmbot on helping farmers throughout the continent automate their farming processes and gain significant savings in time and money,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales. “By leveraging our state-of-the-art modem and Inmarsat’s ubiquitous L-band satellite connectivity, Farmbot can provide its customers with actionable data and key business insights to better manage their water supplies and create a safer, more profitable and sustainable farm operation, which is an important priority in our corporate social responsibility efforts.”

“ORBCOMM’s advanced satellite IoT technology is a gamechanger for the agriculture industry in Australia by providing two-way communications anywhere on the continent for small farms to large, multiple-site farming operations,” said Andrew Coppin, Managing Director of Farmbot Monitoring Solutions. “Together with ORBCOMM, we’re able to eliminate the need for farmers to manually monitor their water resources and put them in control of their water ecosystems, minimizing unnecessary travel, increasing their bottom line, reducing their carbon footprint and creating more sustainable outcomes.”

Farmbot has started deploying ORBCOMM’s satellite IoT modems in the field, and expects to significantly expand the deployment over the next few years.



For more information about ORBCOMM’s smart agriculture solutions enabled by its industry-leading IoT technology, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/industries/natural-resources/smart-agriculture-monitoring

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts For Corporate Relations: For Trade Media: Michelle Ferris Sue Rutherford Senior Director of Corporate Communications VP of Marketing +1 703.462.3894 +1 613.290.1169 ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com investorrelations@orbcomm.com mediarelations@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3346d1e-74b4-4fbc-a6e3-e5b7522e6ce8