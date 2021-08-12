CloudBolt’s OneFuse Codeless Integration Platform Now Included in World Wide Technology’s ATC Test Lab

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management leader, today announced that OneFuse , a first-of-its-kind codeless, policy-based integration platform for automating, extending and integrating hybrid cloud technologies, has been certified for inclusion in World Wide Technology’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC) . WWT has developed two hands-on test labs so customers and prospects can easily test-drive and experience the power of OneFuse for VMware vRealize Automation 8.x (vRA8) and OneFuse for HashiCorp Terraform .



OneFuse enables enterprise IT and DevOps to drive deeper, more feature-rich integrations with infrastructure automation platforms including vRA8 and Terraform—without the high cost and complexity of custom-coding—while improving governance and security posture from policy-based centralization.

“OneFuse’s inclusion in WWT’s ATC lab takes our partnership to the next level,” said Larry Kraft, SVP, Global Channels & Alliances at CloudBolt. “We are very proud of the fact that WWT has the confidence in CloudBolt to include our products in their ATC. We know that inclusion is not easily achieved and is reserved only for the most innovative, high-quality solutions that drive the most value to customers. vRA and Terraform customers can now experience what it’s like to work with these tools in conjunction with OneFuse and see how much OneFuse can extend and enhance their overall value.”

WWT, a global technology solution provider with nearly 7,000 employees and close to $14 billion in annual revenue, has developed one of the leading innovation test labs in the world. ATC is a collaborative ecosystem to design, build, educate, demonstrate and deploy innovative technology products and integrated architectural solutions for WWT partners and customers.

The services available within WWT’s ATC include on-demand labs, product comparisons, proofs of concept, product benchmarking, architectural design validation, functionality testing and lab-as-a-service. Access is free and available through WWT’s public website. Developers can simply log on and immediately test-drive OneFuse in a sandbox environment. There is no setup or demo scheduling—just one click and you’re ready to go.

“DevOps cannot be purchased off a shelf and will always involve multiple technologies," said Dana Callear, DevOps Technical Solutions Architect at WWT. "Our goal at WWT is to provide an easy path to test these complex combinations to ensure they meet our customers’ business needs.”

To test the power of OneFuse in WWT’s ATC lab, click for OneFuse + vRA or OneFuse + Terraform .

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for cloud orchestration and self-service IT, cost and security management, IT automation acceleration, and DevOps enablement, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies by Deloitte, the Financial Times, and the Inc. 5000. In addition, CloudBolt is the 2020 CODiE award winner for best cloud management solution and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .