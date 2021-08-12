Frequence Announces AI-Powered SmartProposal

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, today announced the release of SmartProposal , a first-of-its-kind technology that uses real-time deal-close and campaign performance data to generate and optimize local-market media campaign proposals.



Built upon Frequence’s end-to-end workflow, creative, and campaign management software, SmartProposal analyzes millions of data points from thousands of media campaigns to generate intelligent and focused campaign proposals that enable media sellers to close more business and generate more revenue.

“Most point-solutions for media proposals require an operations team to coordinate between proposal and execution, but with SmartProposal the connected workflow streamlines and maximizes operational efficiency for our partners,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence.

SmartProposal’s fully connected architecture generates proposals using millions of historical data points across campaign execution, fulfillment, and reporting functions. Additionally, SmartProposal is powered by aggregate close data, performance data, and user-behavior data, which helps close more business.

“Through its constant ingestion of data to optimize proposals, SmartProposal represents a true AI/ML application that self-improves based on ever-growing data sets,” said Oliver Jacob, President and Co-Founder of Frequence. “Other companies that offer standalone point-solutions for proposals are charging tens of thousands of dollars, while SmartProposal is included as part of the Frequence comprehensive platform.”

SmartProposal will be accessible to all Frequence users. More information is available at www.frequence.com .

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multi-channel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

