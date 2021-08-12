ScaleFlux to Present and Showcase Computational Storage Innovation at Upcoming Industry Events

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux, Inc , leader in deploying Computational Storage at scale, today announced upcoming event and virtual speaking appearances from ScaleFlux executives, focused on the latest trends and innovation in the storage and data industry. Vice President of Marketing JB Baker will participate in a virtual panel at Interop Digital , scheduled for Sep. 14, and ScaleFlux will participate as an exhibitor at Data Center World , occurring Aug. 16-19 in Orlando, Fla.



Data Center World delivers expert insight and strategies on the technologies and concepts attendees need to know to plan, manage, and optimize their data center. Located at booth #220, ScaleFlux will provide details its flagship Computational Storage Drive (CSD) 2000, and visitors will learn first-hand about ScaleFlux’s patented architecture and the benefits of using computational drives.

Lightyears ahead of the data composition curve, CSD 2000 eliminates the legacy of CPU compression with computer-intensive functions powered by flash drives. After testing CSD 2000 in their environments, ScaleFlux data center customers have reported 3:1 to 5:1 compression ratios and up to 3x performance gain. Data Center World attendees also have the opportunity to save $200 by using the code ‘SCALEFLUX’ when registering , and win an iPad Pro, AirPods Max, or four-pack of AirTags by visiting ScaleFlux’s booth and participating in the Data Center Hero raffle.

Interop Digital Presentation At-A-Glance

What: “ Managing the Data Flood with High-Capacity Storage ”

Who: JB Baker, VP of marketing at ScaleFlux; Steffen Hellmold founder of DNA Storage Alliance and VP of strategic initiatives at Western Digital; Karen Schwartz, contributing editor of ITPro Today.

When: Tuesday, Sep. 14 — time TBA

How: Registration open now

Session Description

Data, much of it unstructured, is growing at unprecedented rates, and from so many different sources — including edge devices, video and other media, logs and sensors and social media. Technology is working hard to keep up, but it's an uphill battle. This panel will discuss some of the most promising and innovative approaches, including hyperconverged storage, computational storage and DNA data storage.

About ScaleFlux, Inc.

ScaleFlux is the pioneer in deploying Computational Storage at scale. Computational Storage is the foundation for modern data center infrastructure that provides responsive performance, affordable scaling, and an agile platform for data-driven, compute and storage I/O intensive applications. Founded in 2014, ScaleFlux is a well-funded startup with a team proven to deploy complex computing and solid-state storage solutions in volume. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com .

