NP Digital Announces Canvas Worldwide Exec Nancy Adzentoivich as VP of Strategy

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that Nancy Adzentoivich has joined the agency as its Vice President of Strategy. Adzentoivich will lead global strategic initiatives and growth strategies that will futureproof clients and drive both short- and long-term growth.

Adzentoivich brings more than 20 years of invaluable digital marketing experience across paid, earned and owned channels. She comes with a breadth of expertise in building cross-channel award winning teams and digital marketing strategies for global 1000 brands.

“We are very excited to have Nancy join the NP Digital leadership team,” said Michael Gullaksen CEO of NP Digital. “She has a proven track record of identifying important growth opportunities for clients through performance marketing channels while leveraging data and technology, fulfilling on strategies that deliver meaningful business outcomes.”

Prior to joining NP Digital, Adzentoivich served as the VP of Search and Social Media at Canvas Worldwide. There, she managed a team of more than 30 and oversaw more than $100M annual media budget for Fortune 100 Brands in automotive, CPG, entertainment, beverage, and financial verticals. She is concurrently the founder and CEO of Global Organ Donor Education Network (GODEN), a non-profit corporation dedicated to increasing the global pool of registered organ donors.

“I’m excited to join the NP Digital team, we share many key values that I’ve embraced throughout my marketing career as a business and brand strategist, said Adzentoivich. “It could not be a better time to join the team as the agency accelerates global expansion and invests in its people, capabilities and technologies to deliver cutting edge performance marketing for its clients.”

###

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest growing, award winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to building meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with its 450 employees, seven offices and headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

