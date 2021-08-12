Lykan Bioscience and Vineti Announce Partnership to Advance Cell-based Therapies from Clinical to Commercialization

HOPKINTON, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lykan Bioscience, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies, and Vineti, the world’s only enterprise software platform supporting supply chain orchestration for clinical and commercial cell therapies, today announced a partnership to unite Lykan’s purpose-built cell therapy manufacturing capabilities and Vineti’s industry-leading supply chain and data management system. The partnership empowers biopharma customers with optimized manufacturing efficiency and a complete solution to bring cell-based, life-saving therapies to patients in need.



Advanced therapies, such as cell therapies, require advanced infrastructure. Legacy systems managing the production of cell therapies are often manual and outdated, slowing the scale, speed, and patient safety during development. The cell therapy industry requires a new level of visibility, detail, and access across each product and facility within the supply chain. Lykan and Vineti’s global, non-exclusive partnership between two leading innovators in the Cell Therapy space will ensure Chain of Identity (COI) and Chain of Custody (COC) visibility as therapies go through each step in the manufacturing supply chain, bringing patient safety back to the forefront.

“At Lykan, our mission is to be an innovative manufacturer of cell therapy products. We strive to help our biopharma partners achieve a rapid transition from clinical to commercial manufacturing and maximize patient access to cell therapies. The complex nature of cell therapy process development and manufacturing means our partners need innovative technologies, a reliable platform and strong manufacturing expertise to deliver safe and effective therapies,” said Lykan President and CEO Patrick Lucy. “Our strategic partnership with Vineti aims to enable our partners’ success with faster and simpler operations using a more robust and traceable control system.”

Lykan Bioscience has established a world-class, purpose-built, multi-product cell therapy manufacturing facility just outside of Boston, Massachusetts. Advanced and integrated software systems, such as Vineti’s Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform, a proven purpose-built, enterprise-grade digital solution for advanced therapy data and supply chains, will enable Lykan to conduct real-time monitoring of the manufacturing process and product, complete with electronic batch records that will support real-time testing and release of product from each of Lykan’s eight clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing suites.

“Cell therapies are at a point where they require a truly world-class, purpose-built, multi-product cell therapy manufacturing facility, with the best digital tools, allowing for true connectivity across the ecosystem,” said Vineti CEO and Co-founder Amy DuRoss. “We are thrilled to partner with Lykan Bioscience to ensure COI and COC visibility as therapies go through each step in the supply chain, to efficiently deliver these therapies to the patients that need them faster."

This partnership follows Lykan’s recent announcement on the hiring of the company’s new CTO and Vineti’s release of its PTM Essentials™ solution for clinical-phase advanced therapies. More information on the Lykan-Vineti solution is available through both company’s business development teams.



About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is a contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on cell-based therapies. With decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience, Lykan offers a full range of development and manufacturing services. The state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility offering eight independent manufacturing suites is uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions to enable real-time testing and release of product. Located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, 25 miles southwest of downtown Boston and in the proximity of three international airports, Lykan Bioscience is ideally situated to deliver life-saving cell therapy treatments to patients on behalf of their partners. Visit www.lykanbio.com

About Vineti

Vineti offers the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, supply chain management, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the advanced therapy process and improves product performance overall, supporting the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including personalized cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide on behalf of a growing number of biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with teams based in the Washington, D.C. area and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com.

Media Contacts



Lykan Bioscience

Director of Marketing

Carrie Zhang

carrie.zhang@lykanbio.com