RIVER FALLS, Wis., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First ever class listing site for adults premieres with LERN.



Explore “Ghoulish Plants in Folklore,” offered by the Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe, Illinois. Delve into “Indian Vegetarian Comfort Foods” offered by the Pasadena City College in Pasadena, California. Try “Weather for Outdoor Enthusiasts” offered by the Five Town Adult & Community Education, Rockport, Maine. Discover “Night in Ancient Egypt” offered by Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.

The first ever national listing site with online classes for adults opened this month. The premiere listings for fall include more than 100 Live Online/Zoom classes from colleges and schools across the nation.

“Arising out of the pandemic, Live Online/Zoom classes are now here to stay,” says William A. Draves, President of the Learning Resources Network (LERN), a national association in lifelong learning. More than 600 colleges, schools, universities and other educational organizations offering classes for adults are members of LERN. Draves expects the site listings to grow to 1,000 live online classes.

“Never before has the public been able to discover and take such distinctive and varied classes usually not offered by local organizations,” Draves states. For more than 100 live online classes this fall for adults of all ages, go to www.lern.org/more .

For more, contact: Danny Sill at danny@lern.org or William Draves at draves@lern.org Phone: 800-678-5376 www.lern.org and www.lern.org/more