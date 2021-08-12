LogicMonitor Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today announced that the company has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at LogicMonitor. This year, 97% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that LogicMonitor is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

In addition to LogicMonitor’s exemplary overall score for being a great place to work, the company received excellent scores for its diversity and inclusion efforts. Of the employees surveyed, 99% said they are treated fairly regardless of their race or sexual orientation. Additionally, 97% said they are given a lot of responsibility at LogicMonitor, and the same percentage also said they are able to take time off from work when they think it’s necessary.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the third consecutive year based on feedback from our wonderful ‘LMers’, who are our lifeblood,” said Todd Riesterer, Chief People Officer at LogicMonitor. “We place incredible emphasis on employee feedback, and we’re thrilled to see that our dedication to our core value of being One Team continues to pay off with employees who love what they do and where they do it.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Being Great Place to Work-Certified for the third consecutive year is just the latest in a long list of LogicMonitor workplace accolades. Earlier this year, LogicMonitor was named one of Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces in Texas™ for the second consecutive year, and one of Built In Austin’s Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year.

To learn how jobseekers can become part of LogicMonitor’s award-winning culture, visit the LogicMonitor careers page .

About LogicMonitor®

At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for enterprises and MSPs through infrastructure monitoring and observability software. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors everything from networks to applications to the cloud, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on innovation. Our cloud-based platform helps ITOps, developers and business leaders see more, know more, and do more with their IT stack. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

