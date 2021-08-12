GenTech Hires Top Outsourced Sales Agency Vista Brands to Drive Sales Growth for Recent Brand Acquisitions

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) ( www.gentechholdings.com ), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ) marketplace, is excited to announce that it has hired renowned outsourced sales agency Vista Brands (“Vista”) to drive a widened distribution footprint and expanded sales for GenTech’s newly acquired product lines, Fizzique and MPB Snacks .

Vista brands is led by its founder, Lisa Feddersen. Lisa has a stellar background, highlighted by her 12-year track record at Proctor & Gamble, the world’s leader in the consumer packaged goods marketplace, where she served as director of regional merchandising and account teams managing multiple notable brands including Tide, Crest, Cover Girl and Clairol. That led her to C-suite and sales strategist roles, driving revenues for multiple brands, and developing a rich network of high-level relationships with major retailers. She has also had deep experience with emerging supplement and functional foods brands in the Natural Channel (Whole Foods, Sprouts, Central Market) and has had direct success in expanding the market opportunity for these brands into the food, drug, and mass market space (“FDMC”).

Lisa has worked with Fizzique in the past, helping to drive sales on Amazon.com and Walmart.com as well as in Walmart physical stores. She is now actively engaging a wide set of major FDMC retailers on behalf of Fizzique and MPB Snacks.

Fizzique was developed by industry veteran David Jenkins, the founder of Detour Bar, the first candy protein bar, and Designer Whey, the first protein designed with women in mind. Fizzique's product line stands on the shoulders of seven US patents, and was voted Best Functional Drink and Most Innovative Protein Drink Brand in the US by the Supply Side West CPG Editor's Choice US Food and Drink Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Fizzique has already successfully patented its entirely unique protein-infused clear sparkling beverage.

MPB is a high-end protein cookie company that makes gluten free, high-protein snacks. MPB has driven over $2.7 million in sales over the past 42 months of operations as a privately held company in the sports nutrition marketplace before being acquired by GenTech in June. MPB products already have a broad existing distribution footprint that includes GNC, Circle K, FiveStar, Amazon.com, QVC, Walmart, Canteen, and BodyBuilding.com.

“Lisa is a rock star in the CPG space, and she has already had tremendous success in cultivating strong interest among major retailers in Fizzique in the past,” commented Leonard Armenta, President of GenTech & CEO of SINFIT Nutrition. “We have been rolling up brands in the supplements and functional foods space over the past year, and we are now ready to seriously invest in driving sales growth and market value across that portfolio of brands. Fizzique and MPB are both extremely compelling brand opportunities that fall right in Lisa’s wheelhouse, and we are very excited to have access to her elite talent, experience, and relationships.”

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

Attachments