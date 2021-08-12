Meet Cherry, GoodMorning.com’s Best Mattress On a Budget

Edmonton, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say hello to Cherry, the most affordable mattress in GoodMorning.com’s ever-growing collection of Canadian-made sleep products. Starting at just $199 CAD, Cherry is an all-Canadian, all-foam mattress and aims to make great sleep even more accessible by appealing to the value-driven customer in quality and price.

“As the demand for GoodMorning.com mattresses exploded during the pandemic, we were presented with an incredible opportunity to expand our mattress catalogue even further,” says Sam Prochazka, CEO and Founder of GoodMorning.com. “With Cherry, we aim to emulate the success of our other value and award-winning foam mattresses but reach even more Canadians; in our current economic climate, that means offering even more affordable pricing. Cherry is GoodMorning.com’s best mattress if you’re on a budget.”

As the inventors of the in-home sleep trial and an early global adopter of the direct-to-consumer business model, GoodMorning.com has extended the same sweet, risk-free benefits to Cherry as the rest of its seven online mattress brands. Customers enjoying the convenience and safety of shopping online will have 120-nights to sleep on the mattress before committing to it. A 15-year warranty, plus free shipping and returns are also included.

Measuring 6 inches high, some of Cherry’s best features include:

1-inch gel foam layer to help you sleep cool

5 inches of high-density support foam to provide structure, motion isolation, and edge support

Medium-firmness for universal comfort

Six mattress sizes

A lightweight box that’s easy to move and unpack

And the cherry on top: it’s now available to purchase in Canada, exclusively at GoodMorning.com and BonMatin.com.





About GoodMorning.com

GoodMorning.com is Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer and was one of the first online mattress-in-a-box companies in the world. With eight mattresses brands to choose from—including Douglas, Logan & Cove, Brunswick, Recore, Juno, Apollo, and now Cherry—GoodMorning.com designed and shipped its first memory foam mattress, Novosbed, in 2009, after Founder and CEO Sam Prochazka had a negative in-store mattress shopping experience. At the time, buying a mattress online without being able to try it first was an unthinkable idea. So, GoodMorning.com created the mattress world's first risk-free home sleep trial and set up a continent-wide network of charities to ensure returned mattresses don’t go to waste. Soon GoodMorning.com’s ideas and inventions were adopted as the new standard around the world. Using the same premium materials as any luxury store mattress—but for substantially less—over 190,000 GoodMorning.com mattresses have been sold to Canadians nationwide. And that number grows daily.

