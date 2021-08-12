Assure Homes: the Professional Snagging Company That Provides Its Clients With Assurance That They Have a Quality Home to Be Proud of

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snagging inspections focus on determining the construction quality of new-build properties, checking that everything is completed to the best practice standard in accordance with the industry building control standards. This is necessary because, unfortunately, construction companies are frequently cutting corners on new-builds and leaving homeowners disappointed after completing the purchase of their new home.

Fortunately the chartered construction professionals at Assure Homes have started working for the consumer by completing quality inspections on every aspect of your new home. Our industry knowledge and exposure to “the tricks of the trade” mean we identify more issues with quality of work and error in following industry standard practices than anyone else, we aim to identify the bigger defects that adversely affect the value of your home such as: Incorrect brickwork, poor build practice, ceilings, floors and walls that aren’t level or within tolerance; cosmetic damage; missing insulation; shoddy workmanship and heat loss.

Assure Homes is a professional snagging company that supports homeowners by inspecting their new home to ensure it has been built to the correct standards. Their clients then receive a detailed report comprising of any defects found so that the issues can be dealt with quickly. For peace of mind when buying a new home, call Assure Homes today to get a free consultation!

Why choose Assure Homes?

98.3% of new-build properties in the UK have been built of substandard quality, The problem is, you may struggle to know what defects to look for, even when following a snagging checklist, and become overwhelmed with anxiety and stress of the task alone, never mind trying to communicate your findings to your developer to attempt to get them done. Since you’ve already paid a large sum of your hard-earned money towards your new home, hiring a qualified specialist snagging company to make sure you get the most value for your money and alleviate your worries is a sound investment!

Assure Homes understands the process of building the perfect, high-quality new home – staff there have built over 200 new homes for various developers and have first-hand experience in enforcing quality standards and industry build practices at the highest standard. The team’s specialist knowledge, great work ethic, education and attention to detail have cemented their fantastic reputation in the construction industry, and they always go the extra mile to ensure their clients are satisfied. If you’re looking for an experienced, accredited, tried and tested, detail-orientated snagging company, you can’t go wrong with Assure Homes.

Packages to suit every need

The team at Assure Homes have an incredibly extensive knowledge of the new build industry and work tirelessly to relieve their clients of all of the stresses involved in quality control of their new home.

They have 3 snagging packages available to choose from:

Bronze Package:

Free consultation Quality Control Home inspection (Internal & External) Full PDF & Hard Copy Report

Which includes quality inspection of all internal and external components of your dwelling.

Advice till the very end of your Builders Warranty Period. De-snag report post completion of identified works

Silver Package:

Free Consultation Quality Control Home inspection (Internal & External) Full PDF & Hard Copy Report Advice till the very end of your Builders Warranty Period. Detailed Programme of works sent to your developer.

We will support you by creating a programme for your developer to follow, making it clear for both parties exactly what is expected and time frames for works to be completed.

De-snag report post completion of identified works Thermal Imagery Survey. (Extra) Cost: £50inc VAT

Gold Package: (For Larger Properties 5 bed plus)

Free Consultation Quality Control Home inspection (Internal & External) Full PDF & Hard Copy Report Advice till the very end of your Builders Warranty Period. Detailed Programme of works sent to your developer.

We will support you by creating a programme for your developer to follow, making it clear for both parties exactly what is expected and time frames for works to be completed.

De-snag report post completion of identified works Thermal Imagery Survey F.O.C

Ideally a snagging inspection would happen before completion so the developer has plenty of time to fix the snags before our client legally completes on their property, fortunately the majority of developers offer up to 2 years of warranty which gives us plenty of leverage to complete our snagging process.

Are you moving into your new home soon? Give Assure Homes a call to book a snagging inspection and give yourself some peace of mind.

More information

Assure Homes are a trusted snagging company based in Birmingham. To find out more about the company, please visit https://assure-me.co.uk/. If you have an inquiry or would like to book a free consultation, you can call 0121 338 0221.

https://thenewsfront.com/assure-homes-the-professional-snagging-company-that-provides-its-clients-with-assurance-that-they-have-a-quality-home-to-be-proud-of/