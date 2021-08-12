Investor Summit Group Announces Details Surrounding Next Week’s Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Investor Summit Group (“ISG”), widely recognized for its reputation as the host of North America’s largest independent investor conferences, will be hosting the upcoming Q3 Virtual Summit in an entirely digital format on August 17-18, 2021. The event will bring together some of the continent’s most exciting and influential small and micro-cap companies, providing presenting companies with the unique opportunity to meet and interact with leading asset allocators.



This year’s Q3 Virtual Summit will feature a selection of more than 70 carefully curated companies drawn from a wide variety of sectors, including healthcare, financial, technology, energy, cannabis, and blockchain. The event will be host upwards of 800 investors, including some of the world’s largest institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and regulated investor advisors in the space.

“The Investor Summit provides us the opportunity to meet with current shareholders, interact with prospective investors, and showcase to the broader investment community our recent developments and successes,” said Michael Pope, President of Boxlight Corporation, one of the many small-cap companies that have presented in the past.

This year’s Q3 event will contain a series of live, 30-minute corporate presentations throughout the conference on four distinct tracks with investors able to attend the company presentation of their choice. Investors are also able to book 1x1 meetings with C-level management.

With the U.S. economy returning from a period of extended closure on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak, investors will have the invaluable opportunity to glean insights and ascertain operational updates from a series of small and micro-cap leaders.

To register for the upcoming Q3 Virtual Summit, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com

About Investor Summit Group (ISG)

Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) hosts the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The ISG team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks that focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. ISG has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth.

For more information, visit www . investorsummitgroup.com

