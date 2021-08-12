FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (8/11/2021 Close: $46.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.



For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $1,379,000 or $1.21 per common share compared to $1,399,000 or $1.23 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3,608,000 compared to $3,637,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses was ($150,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $105,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Total noninterest income was $1,248,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1,367,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3,419,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $3,236,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $6,476,000 or $5.67 per common share compared to $5,011,000 or $4.40 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $14,697,000 compared to $14,176,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $345,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and $305,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Total noninterest income was $6,961,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $4,197,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $13,674,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and $12,232,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 represented a return on average common equity of 10.37% and 12.42%, respectively, compared to 11.78% and 10.72% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2020. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 represented a return on average assets of 1.12% and 1.36%, respectively, compared to 1.24% and 1.17%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.43% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.29% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $3,242,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.89% compared to 10.66% at June 30, 2020. Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $486,442,000 compared to $461,724,000 at June 30, 2020. Shareholders’ equity was $52,954,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and twelve Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.







FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

June 30 June 30 2021 2020 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,779,188 $ 6,084,611 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 51,646,720 30,077,626 Cash and cash equivalents 56,425,908 36,162,237 Securities available for sale 116,335,455 86,147,475 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,168,689 at June 30, 2021 and $4,098,026 at June 30, 2020 285,643,064 303,102,891 Loans held for sale 2,613,987 10,876,733 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500 1,462,500 Accrued interest receivable 2,131,744 2,281,588 Premises and equipment, net 8,949,842 9,338,832 Mortgage servicing rights 1,011,046 731,190 Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,459,746 9,159,293 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 148,621 145,782 Other assets 1,045,876 1,101,841 Total assets $ 486,441,687 $ 461,724,260 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 49,510,375 $ 42,014,196 Interest-bearing 380,084,790 366,527,945 Total deposits 429,595,165 408,542,141 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,892,719 3,984,019 Total liabilities 433,487,884 412,526,160 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,141,190 - June 30, 2021 and 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 9,809,754 9,826,124 Retained earnings 51,852,194 47,660,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,058,832 3,634,798 Treasury stock, at cost: 695,138 shares at June 30, 2021 and 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020 (11,785,340 ) (11,941,360 ) Total shareholders' equity 52,953,803 49,198,100 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 486,441,687 $ 461,724,260

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 3,257,093 $ 3,631,205 $ 13,769,397 $ 14,804,286 Taxable securities 313,689 349,342 1,308,266 1,391,566 Tax exempt securities 418,267 329,816 1,627,426 1,268,773 Other 14,860 5,613 38,650 239,067 Total interest and dividend income 4,003,909 4,315,976 16,743,739 17,703,692 Interest expense: Deposits 395,295 679,327 2,046,577 3,497,764 Borrowings 200 - 200 29,434 Total interest expense 395,495 679,327 2,046,777 3,527,198 Net interest income 3,608,414 3,636,649 14,696,962 14,176,494 Provision for loan losses (150,000 ) 105,000 345,000 305,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,758,414 3,531,649 14,351,962 13,871,494 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of securities - 25,503 98,467 20,958 Net gains on sales of loans 417,457 693,285 3,632,838 1,298,996 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - - 9,204 - Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - (12,986 ) (23,498 ) (33,854 ) Commission income 309,389 280,750 1,224,845 1,145,772 Service charges and fees 188,237 84,895 721,677 633,476 Earnings on life insurance 75,757 73,864 300,452 291,693 Other 257,103 221,248 996,765 839,903 Total noninterest income 1,247,943 1,366,559 6,960,750 4,196,944 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,875,637 1,792,027 6,885,238 6,631,880 Occupancy and equipment 325,235 288,374 1,339,852 1,161,072 Professional 143,066 52,291 850,073 470,967 Marketing 104,293 111,551 431,982 407,145 Deposit insurance premium 33,000 14,912 132,000 53,851 Regulatory assessment 9,588 8,954 37,705 37,002 Correspondent bank charges 18,881 16,853 71,511 75,931 Data processing 391,172 385,597 1,613,051 1,416,850 Printing, postage and supplies 62,193 79,924 292,047 294,099 Expense on life insurance 20,518 14,895 72,827 59,579 Contribution expense 11,138 59,558 70,753 94,538 Expense on REO 5,626 15,833 18,683 45,515 Other 418,361 395,547 1,858,369 1,483,412 Total noninterest expense 3,418,708 3,236,316 13,674,091 12,231,841 Income before income taxes 1,587,649 1,661,892 7,638,621 5,836,597 Income tax expense 208,465 262,844 1,163,097 825,368 Net income $ 1,379,184 $ 1,399,048 $ 6,475,524 $ 5,011,229





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.21 $ 1.23 $ 5.67 $ 4.40 Diluted earnings $ 1.21 $ 1.23 $ 5.67 $ 4.40 Dividends paid $ 1.25 $ 0.23 $ 2.00 $ 0.92 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,141,717 1,129,394 1,142,448 1,138,115 Shares outstanding end of period 1,141,190 1,129,394 1,141,190 1,129,394 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.11 % 3.45 % 3.29 % 3.54 % Return on average assets *** 1.12 % 1.24 % 1.36 % 1.17 % Return on average common equity *** 10.37 % 11.78 % 12.42 % 10.72 % June 30 June 30 2021 2020 Nonperforming assets * $ 3,241,581 $ 3,550,611 Repossessed assets $ 148,621 $ 145,782 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

