FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/11/2021 Close: $46.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $1,379,000 or $1.21 per common share compared to $1,399,000 or $1.23 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3,608,000 compared to $3,637,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses was ($150,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $105,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Total noninterest income was $1,248,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1,367,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3,419,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $3,236,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $6,476,000 or $5.67 per common share compared to $5,011,000 or $4.40 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $14,697,000 compared to $14,176,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $345,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and $305,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Total noninterest income was $6,961,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $4,197,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Noninterest expense was $13,674,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and $12,232,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 represented a return on average common equity of 10.37% and 12.42%, respectively, compared to 11.78% and 10.72% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2020. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 represented a return on average assets of 1.12% and 1.36%, respectively, compared to 1.24% and 1.17%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.43% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.29% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $3,242,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.89% compared to 10.66% at June 30, 2020. Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $486,442,000 compared to $461,724,000 at June 30, 2020. Shareholders’ equity was $52,954,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and twelve Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.



FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

  June 30June 30
   2021   2020 
  Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$4,779,188  $6,084,611 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 51,646,720   30,077,626 
 Cash and cash equivalents 56,425,908   36,162,237 
   
Securities available for sale 116,335,455   86,147,475 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,168,689 at  
June 30, 2021 and $4,098,026 at June 30, 2020 285,643,064   303,102,891 
Loans held for sale 2,613,987   10,876,733 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500   1,462,500 
Accrued interest receivable 2,131,744   2,281,588 
Premises and equipment, net 8,949,842   9,338,832 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,011,046   731,190 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,459,746   9,159,293 
Goodwill 1,213,898   1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets 148,621   145,782 
Other assets 1,045,876   1,101,841 
 Total assets$ 486,441,687  $ 461,724,260 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
 Noninterest-bearing$49,510,375  $42,014,196 
 Interest-bearing 380,084,790   366,527,945 
 Total deposits 429,595,165   408,542,141 
    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,892,719   3,984,019 
 Total liabilities 433,487,884   412,526,160 
    
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
 Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,141,190 - June 30, 2021 and 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020 18,363   18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 9,809,754   9,826,124 
Retained earnings 51,852,194   47,660,175 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,058,832   3,634,798 
Treasury stock, at cost: 695,138 shares at June 30, 2021 and 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020 (11,785,340)  (11,941,360)
 Total shareholders' equity 52,953,803   49,198,100 
    
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 486,441,687  $ 461,724,260 
         

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

   Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
    2021   2020   2021   2020 
   Unaudited Unaudited 
Interest and dividend income:    
 Loans, including fees$3,257,093  $3,631,205  $13,769,397  $14,804,286 
 Taxable securities 313,689   349,342   1,308,266   1,391,566 
 Tax exempt securities 418,267   329,816   1,627,426   1,268,773 
 Other 14,860   5,613   38,650   239,067 
  Total interest and dividend income 4,003,909   4,315,976   16,743,739   17,703,692 
       
Interest expense:    
 Deposits 395,295   679,327   2,046,577   3,497,764 
 Borrowings 200   -   200   29,434 
  Total interest expense 395,495   679,327   2,046,777   3,527,198 
       
Net interest income 3,608,414   3,636,649   14,696,962   14,176,494 
       
Provision for loan losses (150,000)  105,000   345,000   305,000 
       
Net interest income after provision for     
 loan losses 3,758,414   3,531,649   14,351,962   13,871,494 
       
Noninterest income:    
 Net gains on sales of securities -   25,503   98,467   20,958 
 Net gains on sales of loans 417,457   693,285   3,632,838   1,298,996 
 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets -   -   9,204   - 
 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO -   (12,986)  (23,498)  (33,854)
 Commission income 309,389   280,750   1,224,845   1,145,772 
 Service charges and fees 188,237   84,895   721,677   633,476 
 Earnings on life insurance 75,757   73,864   300,452   291,693 
 Other 257,103   221,248   996,765   839,903 
  Total noninterest income 1,247,943   1,366,559   6,960,750   4,196,944 
       
Noninterest expense:    
 Salaries and benefits 1,875,637   1,792,027   6,885,238   6,631,880 
 Occupancy and equipment 325,235   288,374   1,339,852   1,161,072 
 Professional 143,066   52,291   850,073   470,967 
 Marketing 104,293   111,551   431,982   407,145 
 Deposit insurance premium 33,000   14,912   132,000   53,851 
 Regulatory assessment 9,588   8,954   37,705   37,002 
 Correspondent bank charges 18,881   16,853   71,511   75,931 
 Data processing 391,172   385,597   1,613,051   1,416,850 
 Printing, postage and supplies 62,193   79,924   292,047   294,099 
 Expense on life insurance 20,518   14,895   72,827   59,579 
 Contribution expense 11,138   59,558   70,753   94,538 
 Expense on REO 5,626   15,833   18,683   45,515 
 Other 418,361   395,547   1,858,369   1,483,412 
  Total noninterest expense 3,418,708   3,236,316   13,674,091   12,231,841 
       
Income before income taxes 1,587,649   1,661,892   7,638,621   5,836,597 
       
Income tax expense 208,465   262,844   1,163,097   825,368 
       
Net income $ 1,379,184  $ 1,399,048  $ 6,475,524  $ 5,011,229 
                

 

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

  Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
  Unaudited Unaudited 
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.21  $1.23  $5.67  $4.40 
Diluted earnings$1.21  $1.23  $5.67  $4.40 
Dividends paid$1.25  $0.23  $2.00  $0.92 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,141,717   1,129,394   1,142,448   1,138,115 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,141,190   1,129,394   1,141,190   1,129,394 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.11%  3.45%  3.29%  3.54%
Return on average assets *** 1.12%  1.24%  1.36%  1.17%
Return on average common equity *** 10.37%  11.78%  12.42%  10.72%
      
  June 30June 30  
   2021   2020   
Nonperforming assets *$3,241,581  $3,550,611   
Repossessed assets$148,621  $145,782   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis   
***Annualized    
      

