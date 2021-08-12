Konica Minolta Launches IP Pro Portal

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new portal for its industrial print (IP) customers. The IP Pro Portal is designed to help its IP customers access pertinent information and discover new ideas for marketing, growth applications and opportunities to increase profits.

Intended to provide an environment for business transformation and build a community of profitable businesses through education, networking and shared experience, the portal includes:

A forum where customers can ask questions and get answers through a network of other Konica Minolta IP users

A marketing repository where customers can get everything from sample files to marketing videos and tools, presentations to new growth applications and proven case studies

Technical resources to provide operators with help to be the most efficient and productive running and servicing their presses

A cloud-based ink estimating tool for Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV inkjet press and AccurioLabel 230 toner-based production label press

Content on the IP Pro Portal will be updated on a regular basis to give Konica Minolta’s IP customers the most up-to-date information and ideas to help them increase their profitability.

"This new IP Pro Portal is another example of our commitment to partnership with our customers, with the most up-to-date resources for success through our entire line of industrial print products, said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Production Print, Konica Minolta. “We are committed to helping our customers grow, be more profitable, and more productive."

Konica Minolta's IP customers will receive enrollment information via email to access the portal.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s IP products online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

