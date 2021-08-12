ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE BRIGHTER WITH BRIGHTSPACE

Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), a leading school system based in Annapolis, Maryland, recently celebrated their Brightspace implementation and prepared educators for the school year with the Brighter with Brightspace Conference.

AACPS is one of the 40 largest school systems in the United States. It has 128 schools and approximately 85,000 students in prekindergarten through 12th Grade. After rigorous testing by AACPS teachers throughout the winter of 2021 and districtwide professional development in the Spring semester of 2021, AACPS switched from another LMS to Brightspace to enhance, support, and grow virtual learning experiences for its students, staff, and families.



With implementation beginning this fall, AACPS recently hosted a virtual conference called “Brighter with Brightspace” for all of their staff. Attendees had the chance to review and enhance skills during sessions such as ‘Getting Started with Brightspace Spring Professional Development’ modules, helping to gain even more traction with the Brightspace learning environment. The event was kicked off with a fireside chat with D2L’s President and CEO, John Baker and Skip Lee, Director of Curriculum at AACPS.



“We are thrilled to be able to offer Brightspace this year to our staff and students to create the best learning experiences possible,” said Skip Lee, Director of Curriculum at AACPS. “This year’s conference allowed us to kick-off a new school year, setting our educators up to make successful and meaningful home-school connections.”

“AACPS was looking for a learning management system which was a resilient, flexible online learning solution and we couldn’t be happier they found that in Brightspace,” says April Oman, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement at D2L. “We’re proud to partner with school systems like AACPS who are using online learning to create exceptional and innovative experiences for their students and staff.”

For more information on Brighter with Brightspace, visit this link.

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success.



It makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online, to build meaningful connections with parents, and gives teachers tools they’re going to love. D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for teachers to reach every learner and for every learner to reach their full potential. D2L Brightspace has been built for every grade level and supports non-readers.

D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards, including the best K-12 learning platform for the last two years in a row. To learn more, visit D2L for K-12.



ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

