All American Gold Corp. New Direction - Exciting Future

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: AAGC) is delighted to announce to current and future shareholders, that the Company has completed an acquisition and is quickly moving forward in an exciting industry.

On August 6th, 2021, All American Gold Corp. completed the acquisition of Hollywood Star Cuts from V Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VGID).

Hollywood Star Cuts has an exciting business model as a chain of “Full-Service Family Hair Salons”. Hollywood Star Cuts is themed to engage with the customer as though they are the “Star of the Show”! The customer gets the red-carpet treatment in a fun, Hollywood/California Beach themed environment.

Hollywood Star Cuts currently operates in the greater Boise Idaho area with 1 location in Nampa Idaho and another location under construction in Boise.

Hollywood Star Cuts will be expanding to a third location in the greater Boise area later in 2021 as well as several locations in Southern and Central Florida in the next 24 months. These multiple locations will be referred to as the “Corporate Stores”. Once the Corporate Stores are operational, Hollywood Star Cuts will be proceeding with a very aggressive franchise model to maximize growth nationwide.

The Hair Care industry generates nearly 50 billion dollars annually in the U.S. Hollywood Star Cuts is on a mission to capture a sizeable portion of that revenue by providing a fun and exciting experience for the customers and the staff alike. When a customer walks into a Hollywood Star Cuts, they expect to be treated like a movie star. They will be surrounded by movie paraphernalia as well as images of the Southern California beach scene. They will receive the “Red Carpet” treatment as they are pampered while watching one of their favorite movies being played on the multiple monitors around the salon. They will leave looking like they just won the Oscar after being treated like a celebrity by our enthusiastic stylists. From the moment they walk in the door until the moment they leave they will know that ‘They are the Star of the Show”!

Hollywood Star Cuts was incubated by V Group, Inc. as part of V Group’s successful incubation program. V Group developed the initial concept from idea to an operating business. Once the concept was proven and operational, All American Gold Corp. acquired Hollywood Star Cuts as part of the exciting new strategy of the Company. As part of the incubation program, V Group shareholders will be participating in the growth of AAGC.

All American Gold Corp. (AAGC) will be changing its name to All American Glamour Corp. to better reflect the new direction and vision of the Company. As part of the new vision and new growth of the Company, All American Glamour Corp. will be seeking to have the company financials audited in preparation to having AAGC become a Fully Reporting entity.

The Company is excited about the new direction. The lucrative Hair Care industry has unlimited growth potential. Hollywood Star Cuts is enthusiastic about the immediate and long-term future of both Hollywood Star Cuts and All American Gold Corp.

The Company invites you to follow our progress on Twitter @HStarcuts

Also, on Facebook at Hollywood Star Cuts and on www.hollywoodstarcuts.com

AAGC and Hollywood Star Cuts look forward to updating the shareholders on the Company’s rapid progress.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

info@hollywoodstarcuts.com

Twitter: @HStarcuts

Twitter: @VGroup20

www.hollywoodstarcuts.com

760-525-7411 (All American Gold Corp.)