Global Food Cold Chain Market Size Estimated to Surpass Value USD 366.8 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Food Cold Chain Market by Product Type (Cold Chain Transportation and Cold Chain Storage), By Temperature Type (Frozen and Chilled), By Application (Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Meat, and Marine Products, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others) By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Food Cold Chain Market size & share expected to reach to USD 366.8 Billion by 2026 from USD 233.8 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Food Cold Chain Market: Overview

The food cold chain refers to the process of controlling the temperature of perishable items from point of origin to the ultimate consumer in order to ensure quality and safety. It guarantees that perishable goods are secure and of excellent quality when they reach the consumer. Textural deterioration, discoloration, bruising, and microbiological development can occur if products are not kept at the proper temperatures. Furthermore, a high-quality product leads to a pleased consumer, increased demand, and overall public health protection. Cold chain suppliers also make a significant contribution to the economy and employment.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Food Cold Chain Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/food-cold-chain-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

AGRO Merchants Group

Interstate Cold Storage Inc.

Americold Logistics LLP

Kloosterboer Group B.V.

Burris Logistics

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

ColdEx Logistics

Nagel-Group SE & Co. KG, Emergent Cold LLC

NewCold

VersaCold Logistics Services

Gruppo Marconi SRL

Penske Logistics Inc.

Hanson Logistics Inc.

Tata Motors

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

United States Cold Storage Inc. (USCS)

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/food-cold-chain-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Food Cold Chain Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Food Cold Chain Market?

What are the top companies operative in Food Cold Chain Market?

What segments are covered in Food Cold Chain Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Food Cold Chain Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/food-cold-chain-market

Food Cold Chain Market: Global Industry Dynamics

Food goods are frozen by companies to extend their shelf life and render them inactive. The freezing procedure reduces the biological and chemical processes that cause food to deteriorate. Frozen food retains more nutrients than cooled meals, making it more appealing. Consumer demand for frozen items is increasing as a result of the desire for convenience. Frozen meals have risen in popularity due to their year-round availability in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Food Cold Chain Market

The pandemic had a beneficial influence on the food cold chain sector, with the demand for food cold chain warehouses increasing. The growing popularity of packaged food and beverage items bodes well for the expansion of the cold chain in the food sector. Because of the limited commerce during the pandemic, the COVID-19 had an influence on every industry's supply chain. As a consequence, food producers are focusing not only on food items but also on their storage to extend their shelf life, which is projected to drive the cold chain market. The COVID-19 epidemic has prompted a change toward a more structured retail sector in order to avoid future viral outbreaks. Consumers have placed processed food goods with a lengthy shelf-life next to perishable foods, and limited cross-border commerce has resulted in certain nations' cold chain storage capacity being exceeded. These changes highlight the need for the food value chain to transition away from open-air marketplaces and toward a cold-chain paradigm that preserves perishable goods for extended periods of time. During the projection period, these factors are likely to drive up demand for cold chains.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/food-cold-chain-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Food Cold Chain Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 233.8 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 366.8 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 7.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Americold Logistics LLP, Kloosterboer Group B.V., Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, ColdEx Logistics, and Others Segments Covered Product Type, Temperature Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Food Cold Chain Market: Growth Factors

Consumers are becoming more conscious of health and wellbeing, as well as the impact that food components, particularly protein, have on total physical and mental development. Perishable goods, such as dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and high-protein animal-based products, have changed consumption patterns as a result of this (such as meat, eggs, and fish and seafood). Perishable food items are in great demand in the Asia Pacific and Latin America's emerging economies. This may be ascribed to the growing urbanization of these nations, changing tastes and preferences, and rising disposable income of consumers. Because of their lower adoption rates, these nations have a large market potential for processed and frozen food items. In these nations, demand for ready-to-eat meals is constantly increasing. A key element driving the expansion of the food cold chain industry is the development of retail channels and chains in the form of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience shops. Furthermore, retail chains have progressed to the point that several companies now have their own chilled storing facilities. Walmart, for example, is the world's largest international retailer, with over 11,000 shops in 27 countries. It has a big fleet for perishable products transportation and an efficient distribution network. It also engages third-party refrigerated warehouse service providers to convey perishable items effectively to its retail stores.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/food-cold-chain-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

North America is Projected to Dominate Global Food Cold Chain Market Growth

The food cold chain industry is expected to be dominated by the North American area. The rigorous government regulatory environment, availability of trained personnel, availability of infrastructure, and the rising demand for packaged food are the major drivers driving the industry, which includes the United States. Over the forecasted time, the country of Canada is expected to grow significantly. The existence of significant fishing zones, as well as lower power costs, are driving factors in the Canadian regional market. E-commerce is a growing trend in the cold chain industry in the United States, and it is utilized for supermarket sales, fresh food delivery, and packaged food delivery. The growing use of third-party service providers for cold storing and shipping is expected to boost e-commerce for perishable consumer packaged products.

Browse the full report “Food Cold Chain Market by Product Type (Cold Chain Transportation and Cold Chain Storage), By Temperature Type (Frozen and Chilled), By Application (Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Meat, and Marine Products, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others) By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-cold-chain-market

The global food cold chain market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Cold Chain Transportation

Cold Chain Storage

By Temperature Type:

Frozen

Chilled

By Application:

Dairy Products

Processed Foods

Meat and Marine Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com