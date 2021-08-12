Viventium Offers Recruiting and Applicant Tracking Through Apploi to Customize Hiring for Home Care Agencies and Skilled Nursing Facilities

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution, and Apploi, a national provider of recruiting, applicant tracking, and credential management software, today announced their partnership. Through this strategic partnership, the health services market now has access to a complete end-to-end solution uniquely designed to provide support for all of their hiring and people management needs.



“With the recent release of the proprietary Viventium Onboarding module, we wanted to couple it with a health-services-specific employee sourcing and applicant tracking option for our clients,” said Dan Neuburger, Viventium CEO. “Given our shared focus on health services, Apploi is the perfect choice to help us address the struggle with finding talent that so many of our health services clients are challenged with.”

This collaboration between the Viventium and Apploi teams provides Viventium clients with healthcare-specific job board targeting, e-documentation, license verification for nurses, credential management, and a seamless API integration with Viventium Onboarding and Payroll.

"Viventium and Apploi often assist the same base of healthcare owners, operators, and employees, so naturally we’re very excited to join forces and provide an even better customer experience,” said Adam Lewis, Apploi CEO. “Combining our strengths, including Viventium’s deep expertise in payroll and business management, lets us do more. Together we’re simplifying recruiting and onboarding as well as helping create a stronger ongoing relationship between employer and employee."

Viventium Recruiting and Applicant Tracking powered by Apploi is now available. More information can be found at viventium.com.

About Viventium

Viventium is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium supports all 50 of the United States with flexible human capital management software and expert guidance.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter.



About Apploi

Apploi is the leading healthcare recruitment technology specializing in high-volume people hiring. Apploi streamlines the hiring process from candidate acquisition to hired. Working with 5,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi is the premier candidate management system for healthcare.

Recently recognized by Inc as one of the Fastest Growing Software Companies, and ranked number 1 for software and number 7 overall in the Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, Apploi is on a mission to define the future of end-to-end hiring in healthcare. For more information about Apploi, visit https://www.apploi.com.



Contact:

Jeff Petescia

press@viventium.com