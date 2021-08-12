Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) (“AppHarvest”).



AppHarvest is an applied technology company that develops and operates some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms, designed to grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company reported a $32 million net loss in the second quarter and lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following this news, AppHarvest’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 20.55%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021.

