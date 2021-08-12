ZAGG Introduces Screen and Case Protection for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG today introduced screen protection and protective case solutions for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones announced by Samsung. ZAGG today also announced screen protection for the Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.



“Samsung devices are some of the most popular on the market today and have become permanently woven into the fabric of everyday life,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of marketing for ZAGG. “We’re proud to protect these devices with industry-leading screen protection and case products to help people stay connected to friends and family, work, and the world around us.”

The product lineup includes the following:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

Z Fold & Z Flip

Ultra Clear with D3O® ($39.99), designed to protect the external Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G displays only, is reinforced with D3O, the ultimate impact protection material trusted by professional athletes and the military. You don’t have to sacrifice clarity or smoothness for reliable impact protection.



Tab S7 FE & Tab A7 Lite

Glass Elite VisionGuard ($49.99 - $59.99) for the Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite is a flexible polymer with a glass-like feel and full image clarity that won’t chip, preventing cracks from starting and spreading, and preserving the screen’s touch sensitivity so it responds to every tap and swipe. The Eyesafe ® layer filters blue light and preserves the true colors of the device screen 1 . And the unique surface finish prevents oils from adhering to the screen, so smudges and fingerprints wipe away easily.





for the Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite is a flexible polymer with a glass-like feel and full image clarity that won’t chip, preventing cracks from starting and spreading, and preserving the screen’s touch sensitivity so it responds to every tap and swipe. The Eyesafe layer filters blue light and preserves the true colors of the device screen . And the unique surface finish prevents oils from adhering to the screen, so smudges and fingerprints wipe away easily. GlassFusion with D3O ($49.99 - $59.99) for the Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite is a hybrid screen protector that provides users with complete edge-to-edge protection while preserving the touch sensitivity of the device screen. The product also contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. It also absorbs shock and disperses impact forces from up to seven feet2. GlassFusion is made with tough, durable components that have been refined to a polished, glass-like surface.



Samsung Galaxy Watch4 & Watch4 Classic

Ultra Clear ($14.99) for the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic is an ultra-thin film screen protector that delivers advanced high-definition clarity. It features Self-Healing Nano-Memory Technology that makes InvisibleShield Ultra Clear feel and look as great as the device’s own screen.

for the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic is an ultra-thin film screen protector that delivers advanced high-definition clarity. It features Self-Healing Nano-Memory Technology that makes InvisibleShield Ultra Clear feel and look as great as the device’s own screen. GlassFusion ($24.99) for the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic delivers the ultimate impact protection without compromising clarity or a smooth, glass-like feel. This premium flexible hybrid material absorbs and distributes impact forces and features chip-proof edges, and a unique surface finish that wipes clean with ease.

ZAGG Gear4

Z Fold & Z Flip

Bridgetown ($59.99): The unique Bridgetown case has been specially designed for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G devices. Bridgetown is reinforced with D3O Bio, a plant-based protection material made with 52% renewable resources rather than fossil-based resources3, to protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet4. This case is also made with recycled plastics, so you can feel good about protecting your phone and the planet.

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG Gear4 accessories for these Samsung devices are available beginning today on ZAGG.com with some products arriving later this month.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device5. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Source: https://verify.ul.com/verifications/417

2Source: Dec. 16, 2020, ZAGG Metal Ball Drop Evaluation, UL Project 4789749302 – Report # 20-24025-01

3Plant based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used

4Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

5Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and Samsung Galaxy Watch are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Eyesafe is a trademark of Healthe LLC. D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG InvisibleShield

ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked, and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Gear4:

Founded in 2006, ZAGG Gear4 partnered with D3O to create world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and Target. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com

Media Contact:

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03cc529b-7780-41b2-b471-a31ce438f6a0