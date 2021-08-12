The Sale of Taxi.com Could Help Drive Ark Invest’s $10 Trillion Forecast

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When music industry entrepreneur Michael Laskow purchased the domain name Taxi.com in 1995, he never imagined he would someday be fielding offers from San Francisco to Beijing. Now, Taxi.com is on the market.



“I’ve built a successful company on Taxi.com, so selling the domain name hasn’t been a priority,” reports Laskow. A $6 Million offer forced him to re-think that strategy. He hired the domain name brokers responsible for the recent multi-million-dollar sales of Christmas.com and California.com.

Mark Thomas of VIP Brokerage and John Mauriello of Domain Assets are responsible for those sales, and have collectively brokered more than $300 Million in domain name sales. They predict Taxi.com could be one of the biggest domain sales of all time.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor would likely agree, as he sold Voice.com for $30 Million in 2019. Saylor was quoted on Fool.com as saying, “The value of a great name, especially a dot com name, is amazing because it catapults you above 2 billion other pages. [Domain names] are great assets for branding a network… a mobile app, or a consumer application.”

“Taxi” is also 1 of only 9 universal words. It means the same thing in nearly every language on the planet. Billions have been spent branding hundreds of Taxi app services around the world. The word “Taxi” is understood in almost every country, as it defines a brand, a category, and an entire industry on a global basis.

“When a rock star fund manager like ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood and her team routinely refer to Tesla’s coming network of driverless cars as ‘robotaxis’, and forecasts that the industry could top $10 Trillion, somebody is going to grab Taxi.com and use it to dominate that space,” muses Laskow.

For more information and serious inquiries visit VipBrokerage.com / DomainAssets.com or email Mark@VipBrokerage.com or John@DomainAssets.com

Additional Contact Info: DomainAssets.com- 980 N. Federal Hwy #110, Boca Raton FL 33432 +1 786-586-9324

