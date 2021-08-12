Davis Engineering: A New Contract for a New Generation of Navy Ships for This Ottawa Family Business

English French

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is a story of an innovative engineer and his small family business in Ottawa that has grown to supply 25+ countries because of #ShipsforCanada. Today, the next generation is poised to grow the business again as it begins work on the Canadian Surface Combatants.



Infrared (IR) self-protection is essential to protect those who protect us - the crew and ships of Canada’s Navy. The heat signature of a ship makes it prime target for missile attacks in hostile environments. Reducing that heat signature by over 90% is what Davis Engineering does for ships and aircraft around the world. It all began in the 1980’s with Rolly Davis who responded to the Navy’s call for new IR technology on the Canadian Patrol Frigates and Canada’s Iroquois class of ships. Today, son Tom and the team of 170 employees at Davis Engineering are working on the Canadian Surface Combatant ships as design and engineering is being completed for steel cutting in 2024.

“Infrared technology to protect Canada’s Navy grew our company into a trusted global supplier,” explains Tom Davis, President of Davis Engineering. “A generation later, the National Shipbuilding Strategy and supplying the new Canadian Surface Combatants continues to sustain and grow jobs at our Ottawa business. We’re proud to be part of Ships for Canada.”

