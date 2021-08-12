Crohn’s and Colitis Canada: Quebec’s IBD Patients Have Been Patient: Now They’re Asking the Government to Be Patient, Too

French English

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People in Quebec living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis (the main forms of IBD) have had to be very patient along their health journey. In many cases, they’ve tried several different treatment options, often enduring severe side effects and painful flareups, all in the pursuit of stabilizing their health.



Recently, the Quebec government announced their intentions of implementing a non-medical switch policy as a means for the province to save money. This policy will require Quebecers currently taking biologic medications to switch to a biosimilar drug for non-medical reasons. A biosimilar is, as the name suggests, similar – but not identical to – the biologic medication many Crohn’s and colitis patients rely on.

This switch is worrying to Quebecers living with Crohn’s or colitis for a number of reasons. The proposed policy will force Quebecers from a medication that has proven to successfully manage their painful condition and require them to try alternatives that may not be as effective. Switching medications may not only disrupt stable health conditions, but also can cause painful flare-ups. Biologic medications are most commonly prescribed when other alternatives have been exhausted – meaning the government is poised to disrupt the treatment that is working in managing serious IBD conditions. Finally, those that are able to return to their biologic treatment after attempting other treatment options may find their medication ineffective as their body develop antibodies to resist what was once a successful treatment.

We know that half of Crohn’s and colitis patients will experience a disruption in their health after switching from a biologic medication to a biosimilar.

Quebecers with Crohn’s or colitis have had patience. Now they’re asking the government to have patience, too, and not rush through a non-medical switch that will negatively affect the health of Quebecers living with these diseases.

To protect people in Quebec living with IBD, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada has launched a campaign to encourage Quebecers to reach out to their provincial representatives through an email campaign and sign a petition asking for this switch to better reflect the lived experience of Crohn’s and colitis patients.

Let the Quebec government know that they need to take more time to consider this non-medical switch policy by sending a letter at crohnsandcolitis.ca/patience

ABOUT CROHN’S AND COLITIS CANADA

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is the only national, volunteer-based charity focused on finding the cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the lives of children and adults affected by these diseases.

We are one of the top two health charity funders of Crohn’s and colitis research in the world, investing over $135 million in research since 1974, leading to important breakthroughs in genetics, gut microbes, inflammation, and cell repair as well as laying the groundwork for new and better treatments.

We are transforming the lives of people affected by Crohn’s and colitis (the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease) through research, patient programs, advocacy, and awareness.

For more information on Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, visit https://crohnsandcolitis.ca/

For more information on the campaign, contact Kate Lear at klear@enterprisecanada.com.