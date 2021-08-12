SII : Fiscal 2021-2022 first quarter revenues

French English

Paris, August 12, 2021 – 6 p.m.

Fiscal 2021-2022 first quarter revenues: €187.2 million

Organic growth +26.9%

Business in France up 33.6 percent

International operations up 21.4 percent

SII Group, which specialises in engineering businesses, has announced its first quarter revenues for the 2021-2022 financial year.

Eric Matteucci, Chairman of the Management Board, commented: “There has been a significant upturn in activity during the first quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year. Although this quarter’s performance was helped by the favourable basis for comparison and two additional billing days, the revenue generated was almost 15% higher than in the first quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year (the year before the COVID-19 crisis). This is further confirmation that the new course of organic growth is back on track, that the effort invested by all teams has borne fruit and that SII Group’s strategy is effective".

In €M

1st quarter (ended June 30) 2020-2021 2021-2022 Variation Change at

constant rate* Revenues 147.43 186.16 +26.9% +27.1% of which France 67.57 90.24 +33.6% +33.6% of which international 79.86 96.93 +21.4% +21.6%

* excluding external growth and exchange rate effects (exchange rate 2020-2021 applied to 2021-2022 revenues)

SII Group, a specialist in engineering businesses, registered revenues of €187.2 million during the first quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year, up 26.9%. All geographical units contributed to this positive performance, with the only exception of Germany where the recovery momentum is still insufficient. Business activity has particularly picked up in France and Spain and the growth, already experienced during the previous quarter, continued or even gained momentum in other countries.

Sharp Resumption of Activity in France

In France, the SII group achieved a revenue of €90,2m during this first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022, i. e. a 32.1% entirely organic growth. The Activity Rate Excluding Holidays (AREH) reached 89.5% during the quarter, coming fairly close to the optimum. Another factor contributing to the success of this quarter was the two additional calendar days. All major business areas in which the SII operates contributed to this recovery in business activity, when viewed against the basis for comparison. Direct headcount grew this quarter in contrast to the previous year.

Accelerated growth from International Operations

Internationally, the group SII recorded a quarterly revenue of €96.9m, up 21.4% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Several countries continued or intensified their organic growth: Poland (+24.5%), Romania (+27.0%), Chile (+50.8%), Morocco (+73.3%) and the UK (+30.3%). Spain saw an exceptional rebound in activity with 46.5% organic growth. Germany experienced major setbacks, with business continuing to decline by 17%. The performance of the other countries was in line with the previous quarter.

Prospects

This first quarter showed an anticipated yet outstanding performance. Indeed, this quarter enjoyed a very favourable comparison base and two additional working days versus last year. Thanks to this performance, we can now confirm our expectations for organic growth of at least 10% and an improved operating margin for the year, provided no major changes occur in the health situation.

Proposed dividend of €0.15 per share

In keeping with the SII Group’s distribution policy and returns to shareholders, the next shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for September 16, 2021, will be asked to approve the payment of a dividend of €0.15 per share.

Next appointment:

Fiscal 2021-2022 half-year revenues, Tuesday November 9, 2021 after trading

Contacts:

SII - Eric Matteucci: +33(0)142 848 222

Financial Press Contact: CIC Market Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr: +33(0)153 488 057

Euronext Paris Compartment B

LEI: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65



About SII

Serving as a true partner for technology matters, SII Group provides solutions with added value to projects at major companies. Relying on teams of expert engineers and methods applying the highest quality standards, SII’s business has a balanced focus on:

Technology consulting (IT, electronics, and telecoms),

Digital services (technical IT and networks).

SII Group has organised itself to offer the responsiveness and flexibility of personalised service. SII has nine offices in France serving as profit centres with robust operational resources and the ability to support major international clients, serving companies in 18 countries on four continents.

In the 2020-2021 financial year, which ended on 31 March, SII Group recorded revenues of €654.2 million.





