UPDATE - HashiCorp Appoints Sigal Zarmi to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has appointed Sigal Zarmi to its Board of Directors.



Zarmi has more than 30 years of experience in senior technical roles, most recently serving as Managing Director, International Chief Information Officer at Morgan Stanley, where she was responsible for leading the organization's cloud adoption strategy. In this role, Zarmi was in a unique position to understand the value that HashiCorp’s suite of cloud infrastructure automation tools offer Morgan Stanley and other enterprises for running their cloud infrastructure.

“Sigal understands first-hand the large-scale environments and complex needs of the biggest enterprises, as they work to modernize their infrastructure and transition to a cloud operating model,” said Dave McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. “She also brings a tremendously valuable perspective on HashiCorp’s opportunity to be a strategic partner for these organizations.”

During her career, Zarmi was responsible for architecting and leading IT modernization efforts, including digital transformation and cloud adoption, which offered her a unique perspective on what is required to successfully adopt a cloud operating model in today’s enterprise. Zarmi currently serves as a senior advisor to Morgan Stanley, and until July 2021 served as its international CIO and global head of transformation, where she was responsible for architecting and leading its cloud strategy. Prior to that Zarmi was vice chairman, global, and U.S. CIO of PwC, where she drove technology strategy and execution alignment across 157 countries. Before that, she was the CIO of GE Capital Americas, where she spent 18 years in various executive technology and operations leadership positions. She began her career as a developer at Motorola.

“Through my prior roles as CIO, I have a deep understanding of the types of tools and solutions that are required for organizations to successfully transition to cloud, and to unlock immediate and on-going benefits, to achieve digital transformation initiatives,” said Zarmi. “Through this understanding I recognize the role HashiCorp already plays as a strategic partner to organizations working through these complex transitions, and I also recognize the enormous opportunity HashiCorp has. I am thrilled to join the board and to help them fulfill it.”

Zarmi was appointed as an independent board member, following the appointment of Susan St. Ledger in late 2019 and Todd Ford in May 2020.

HashiCorp has more than 1,700 enterprise customers, including nearly 300 of the Global 2000. HashiCorp counts 3M, Adobe, AstraZeneca, Barclays, Citadel, Credit Karma, Comcast, Equifax, GM, H&R Block, Hulu, JPMC, Loblaw, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, Pandora, Petco, Progressive, Roblox, Samsung, Shopify, and Starbucks among its customers.

