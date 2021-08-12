Fire Dept. Coffee Unveils 4 Unique Flavors of Donut Shop Coffee

United States, Illinois, Rockford, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Red Velvet to Blueberry Cake and beyond, Fire Dept. Coffee is introducing four unique new Donut Shop Coffee roasts to its collection of high-quality, small-batch coffee.

Building on the success of its original Donut Shop Coffee, the crew at Fire Department Coffee set out to expand its offerings with a set of innovative new roasts that draw on all-natural, sugar-free flavors to create these sweet-tasting coffee blends.

The new Donut Shop Coffee roasts include Vanilla Sprinkle Donut Coffee, Double Chocolate Donut Coffee, Red Velvet Donut Coffee and Blueberry Cake Donut Coffee.

“If you walk into an actual donut shop, you’re going to see a wide selection of different donuts. So why should there only be one flavor of Donut Shop Coffee?” said Luke Schneider, founder and CEO of Fire Dept. Coffee. “These new roasts are a treat for our customers. They could be breakfast or dessert or anything in between.”

Each of the new flavored Donut Shop Coffee is made with coffee beans sourced from Central and South America, selected specifically for the sweetness in their flavor profile.

Red Velvet Donut Coffee brings out the taste of a rich, moist red velvet donut topped with sweet vanilla frosting. Blueberry Cake Donut Coffee indulges the palette with a natural fruit flavor and a finish that evokes a sweet, sugary glaze.

Vanilla Sprinkle Donut Coffee delivers a distinct natural vanilla flavor with notes of added sweetness that complete the tasting experience. And Double Chocolate Donut Coffee is exactly what one expects — an exceptional chocolatey aroma followed by a powerful roast bursting with natural chocolate taste.

Fire Dept. Coffee’s Donut Shop Coffee roasts are available in ground or whole bean coffee. Every bag is roasted to order in Rockford, Illinois, and promptly delivered to coffee lovers from coast to coast.

Customers can even get free shipping when they subscribe to have their coffee delivered regularly at the frequency of their choice.

About Fire Department Coffee

Launched in 2016, Fire Department Coffee is veteran-owned and run by firefighters with the mission to make great coffee and an even greater mission to support our nation's heroes in need. Ten percent of the net proceeds goes to help first responders who are injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges. Fire Department Coffee features a wide variety of freshly roasted coffee including The Original Medium Roast, Light Roast, Dark Roast, Donut Shop, Backdraft Espresso and a Spirit-Infused line with Bourbon, Rum, Tequila, Whiskey infused coffees. For more information, please visit firedeptcoffee.com.

