Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Activision publicly traded securities between August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that the Company discriminated against both women and minorities employed by its organization. Numerous employee complaints of sexual harassment, retaliation, and other inappropriate activities were reported to human resources and executives, but unaddressed. The Company also failed to inform investors that it was under investigation by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (“DFEH”) over allegations of sexual harassment and other discrimination. Finally, in July 2021, Bloomberg Law revealed that DFEH had filed a lawsuit against Activision following a lengthy two-year investigation into the Company’s practices. Based on these facts, Activision’s public statements were false and materially misleading during the Class Period.

On this news, the price of Activision shares fell $5.89 per share to close at $84.95 per share on July 27, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

