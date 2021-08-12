LGBTQ Loyalty Launches Digital Marketing Campaign with NYC-based Firm

The fully-integrated digital marketing campaign will be featured across select portions of the web and on social media

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company''), a diversity- and inclusion driven financial methodology and data company, announced through its wholly owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference Index, Inc., the launch of a fully integrated marketing campaign with E5A Integrated Marketing, a NYC-based investor acquisition agency.

“This is an incredibly exciting time at LGBTQ Loyalty. We are excited to partner with E5A Integrated Marketing to amplify our message to an even broader audience,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. “We have been thrilled about the positive reception we have received since the launch of the LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF and strongly believe that this is another positive step toward advancing equality and building assets under management.”

E5A Integrated Marketing is launching a digital advertising campaign for the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF. The goal of the campaign is to convey that it is now feasible—and in fact desirable—to aim to build personal wealth while also building a meaningful voice for the LGBTQ community and its allies. The campaign, by attracting investors, seeks to directly support public companies that promote fair treatment and active recruitment of their LGBTQ employees, suppliers, and customers.

“We are proud to support the community and even prouder to assist with building assets under management for this ETF with a triple bottom line,” stated Andrew Corn, E5A CEO, and a former ETF designer. “E5A is targeting investors within the LGBTQ community, along with its allies.”

The launch media will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, select portions of the web, and narrow groups on Reddit.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

About E5A Integrated Marketing

E5A Integrated Marketing is a systematic, data-driven investor-acquisition agency that assists firms with raising assets under management or capital. The firm leverages data science to develop custom audiences, programmatic media placement, and develops strategic creative to optimize results.

Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.PALETFs.com or calling 1- 866-690-3837. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves Risk. Principal loss is possible. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Additional Fund risks include: Technology Sector Risk, Healthcare Sector Risk, Finance Sector Risk, Concentration Risk, Cyber Security Risk, and Liquidity Risk. For additional information please see the prospectus.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

A strategy or emphasis on environmental, social and governance factors ("ESG") may limit the investment opportunities available to a portfolio. Therefore, the portfolio may underperform or perform differently than other portfolios that do not have an ESG investment focus. A portfolio's ESG investment focus may also result in the portfolio investing in securities or industry sectors that perform differently or maintain a different risk profile than the market generally or compared to underlying holdings that are not screened for ESG standards.

Please read the ETF’s prospectus and its risk disclosure before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression “expect” and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Marinelli

Gregory FCA for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings

LGBTQL@gregoryfca.com

610-246-9928

ETF CONTACT:

ProcureAM, LLC

info@PALETFs.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Larry Roan

IR@lgbtql.com