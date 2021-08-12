CoinAgenda Announces 2021 Events in Monaco, Las Vegas, Dubai and Puerto Rico, Focusing on Blockchain and Crypto Investing Trends

Las Vegas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (https://coinagenda.com/), the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices, corporate and enterprise innovation executives, and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, today announced its 2021 global event calendar.

Upcoming events for 2021 include:

CoinAgenda Europe - Sept 27-29 in Monaco (following the Monaco Yacht show)

- Sept 27-29 in Monaco (following the Monaco Yacht show) CoinAgenda Middle East & Africa - Oct 8-10 in Dubai (part of Gulf Blockchain Week)

- Oct 8-10 in Dubai (part of Gulf Blockchain Week) CoinAgenda Global - Oct 25-27 in Las Vegas (part of LV Blockchain Week)

- Oct 25-27 in Las Vegas (part of LV Blockchain Week) CoinAgenda Caribbean - Dec 6-8 in Puerto Rico (part of PR Blockchain Week)

“This year, we’ve seen the cryptocurrency market hit $2.5 trillion, leading payment providers recognize and settle in crypto, large institutional investors launch services and increase their digital asset portfolios, the first Bitcoin ETF in North America, DeFi increase trading volume and new users to all-time-highs, bank-breaking star-studded NFTs, and a renewed focus on crypto regulation from global policymakers,” said Michael Terpin, CoinAgenda conference organizer. “CoinAgenda has been there for it all gathering the bright minds behind these milestones. We are looking forward to hosting our in-person events again safely and to continue driving blockchain forward.”

Speakers joining CoinAgenda include:

Dan Morehead , CEO at Pantera Capital

, CEO at Pantera Capital David Namdar , General Partner at Coral DeFi, CEO at NFT.com

, General Partner at Coral DeFi, CEO at NFT.com Irina Litchfield, Founder of Blockchain.Cubed, President at Lumeria

Founder of Blockchain.Cubed, President at Lumeria Ryan Condron, CEO at Titan Industries Inc.

CEO at Titan Industries Inc. Joel Comm, Co-host of the Bad Crypto Podcast, Co-host of The Nifty Show

Co-host of the Bad Crypto Podcast, Co-host of The Nifty Show Kristina Bruhahn, CEO at Continuum Market

CEO at Continuum Market Joe Brittingham , CFP® at Brittingham Financial Group

, CFP® at Brittingham Financial Group Travis Wright, Author of Digital Sense, Co-host of the Bad Crypto Podcast

Author of Digital Sense, Co-host of the Bad Crypto Podcast Brian Bourgerie, Innovation, Investment, & Entrepreneurship Lead at Invest Puerto Rico

Innovation, Investment, & Entrepreneurship Lead at Invest Puerto Rico Joey Krug, Co-CIO at Pantera Capital, Co-Founder @ Augur, and Angellist Syndicate

Now in its eighth year, each CoinAgenda event will begin with an iconic opening party on the first day. Main sessions for each CoinAgenda conference will take place on the second and third day. Topics on the second day will focus on new blockchain categories, DeFi, NFTs, security token offerings, legal, regulatory and jurisdictional issues involved with starting and investing in blockchain companies, and BitAngels pitches of up to 30 vetted blockchain startups (a mix of angel and VC investments as well as tokens trading on exchanges) pitching in a Demo Day environment.

The third day will discuss investing, trading and digital currency funds, as well as spotlight panels and keynotes on exchanges, IEOs and family offices. CoinAgenda Europe will also feature a summit on Public Companies and Blockchain, and CoinAgenda Caribbean will include a summit on Blockchain and Sustainability.

Networking for all attendees will be available during the second day’s famed Legendary Dinner (featuring top-shelf cuisine) and during the intimate closing party on the third day. Attendees are invited to meet, mingle, and get to know the top industry CEOs, fund managers and visionaries propelling the industry forward.

To register or learn more about CoinAgenda, please visit www.coinagenda.com.

To join the community and receive exclusive promos, follow CoinAgenda on Twitter.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.