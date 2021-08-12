New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Universe UNCLE MUSK color game protocol to be launched soon and the token MUSK will be launched on PANCAKE SWAP. The UNCLE MUSK lottery game protocol involves digital currency and wallets. It is a blockchain-based lottery issuance, operation and community autonomy protocol. Lottery users issue the UNCLE MUSK lottery wallet addresses to users by running the blockchain digital wallet program. Lottery contract; each user uses the betting module of the digital wallet program to bet on the issued target lottery contract, and then uses the reward module of the digital wallet program to redeem prizes.



UNCLE MUSK

The UNCLE MUSK color game protocol has a couple of advantages. The protocol is based on blockchain technology and is decentralized. Any user who has a blockchain digital wallet can issue his own lottery. At the same time, the lottery results of the agreement are calculated based on unknown blocks, and any part of the lottery cannot be cheated. The lottery program is open-source, which makes it convenient for users to supervise, although the lottery issuer cannot predict or set the lottery results in advance.

Traditional lottery tickets are centralized, opaque, and unclear. Lottery tickets can be carried out anonymously from issuance to purchase, allowing users more freedom. Moreover, the agreement belongs to a lottery system with light operation and light maintenance, which makes the management of issued lottery tickets effortless.

UNCLE MUSK Yuan Universe Color Game platform runs independently and maintains the security of all users and developers on the chain. At the same time, it supports EVM and is compatible with Ethereum. The block time is short, and the manual fee is low. Native support for cross-chain interoperability lets decentralized application (dapps) users have a better experience in cross-chain operations through distributed on-chain governance and submit community participation through POSA consensus. The degree of centralization and participation enthusiasm of the community is quite high. The only pass for the UNCLE MUSK Color Game DAPP and the Musk chain trading system is Musk.

Contact:

Michael Law

contact@unclemusk.com

https://unclemusk.cn/

