Usio Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Grows 119% in the Quarter as Compared to the Same Period in 2020, the Fastest Growth Rate in the Company's History,

a Significant Acceleration in Revenue Growth Rate from 73% in the First Quarter

Generates Net Income of $218,000, $1.3 Million in Adjusted EBITDA and Positive Operating Cash Flow

Raises Guidance:  Fiscal 2021 Revenue Expected to Between $56 and $59 Million, up 98% to 109% from Fiscal 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter of  2021, which ended June 30, 2021.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, "I am pleased to report another record quarter with revenue growth accelerating to 119%, the fastest ever rate of revenue growth.  Profitability also continues to significantly improve, with Adjusted EBITDA up $1.9 million from a year ago as we achieved our third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Processing volumes in the quarter were a record $2.7 billion, up 389% from a year ago and up 46% sequentially from our previous record quarter just achieved in the first quarter of this year. Across the board, we are experiencing outstanding performance as we leverage our multi-channel distribution strategy and strong relationships to penetrate attractive markets with our industry-leading technology. 

As a result, we are raising our annual revenue guidance for the year to an expected range between $56 million and $59 million, which would represent increases of between 73% and 83% above fiscal 2020 revenues, while also anticipating positive operating cash flows and Adjusted EBITDA. All of which are conditioned on the continued enthusiasm in the fintech lending and cryptocurrency industries.

Growth was strong in each of our businesses, led by ACH, where revenues were up 125% due to a focus on penetrating fast-growing industries like cryptocurrency and Fintech. ACH remains our most profitable line of business. Card revenue growth also accelerated, reflecting PayFac’s increasing market momentum. Prepaid had another strong quarter, increasing its penetration of the governmental, municipal, charitable and related markets where they have become a leading provider of electronic payments solutions. Usio Output Solutions continues to exceed expectations and is now beginning to realize the anticipated cross selling synergies. 

It’s been an extremely strong first half of the year. We are intent on building on this strong momentum through continued flawless execution of our strategy and investing in our innovative technology and unparalleled service to build value for our shareholders. This quarter was a testament to the scalability of our systems and associated products and services."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 119% to $15.2 million, reflecting growth in each of our ACH, Credit Card and Prepaid lines of business as well as a full quarter of Usio Output Solutions revenues, which was acquired in December 2020. Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues, organic growth was 67% versus the same period last year.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenues increased 95% with year over year growth in all lines of business.  Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues for the six-month period, organic growth was 45% versus the same period last year.


  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  $ Change  % Change 
                 
ACH and complementary service revenue $4,001,897  $1,779,245  $2,222,652   125%
Credit card revenue  6,558,076   4,588,199   1,969,877   43%
Prepaid card services revenue  1,077,531   593,109   484,422   82%
Output solutions revenue  3,595,637      3,595,637   100%
Total Revenue $15,233,141  $6,960,553  $8,272,588   119%


  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  $ Change  % Change 
                 
ACH and complementary service revenue $7,080,353  $4,016,991  $3,063,362   76%
Credit card revenue  12,281,785   9,570,857   2,710,928   28%
Prepaid card services revenue  1,964,107   1,144,384   819,723   72%
Output solutions revenue  7,368,446      7,368,446   100%
Total Revenue $28,694,691  $14,732,232  $13,962,459   95%

Gross profits increased 221% to $4.1 million on gross margins of 27.1%, incrementally higher due to product mix and the scaling of the ACH and PayFac business lines.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.9 million in the prior year period up 53%. The increase reflects a full quarter of Output Solutions operating costs and continued investments in our ACH, PayFac and Prepaid business line. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, other selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.5 million compared to $4.0 million for same prior year period, up 38%, again reflecting incremental Output Solutions costs plus investments in our ACH, PayFac and Prepaid initiatives.  

The Company reported operating income of $0.3 million for the quarter, a $1.6 million improvement from the $1.3 million loss in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, operating income was a loss of $0.5 million versus a prior period loss of $2.1 million, an improvement of $1.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $1.3 million in the quarter, an improvement of $1.9 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million in the same period a year ago. This was the third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $1.5 million versus a loss of $0.8 million in the prior year period, an improvement of $2.3 million.  Operating Cash Flows (excluding merchant reserve funds, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and net operating lease assets and obligations) was $1.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

The Company reported net income of $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 for income of $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $1.3 million for a loss of $0.10 per share for the same period in the prior year.  For the six-month period, the net loss was $0.5 million for a loss of $0.03 per share compared to a net loss of $2.1 million for a loss of $0.16 per share for the prior year period, a net loss improvement of $1.6 million or $0.13 per share.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $5.6 million in cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2021, a $0.6 million improvement from December 31, 2020 and a $1.3 million improvement from March 31, 2021. 

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. With the acquisition of the assets of IMS in December 2020, the Company now offers additional services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.  Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com.  Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30, 2021  December 31, 2020 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $5,614,702  $5,011,132 
Accounts receivable, net  3,160,449   2,863,638 
Settlement processing assets  35,515,375   43,558,442 
Prepaid card load assets  9,157,519   7,610,242 
Customer deposits  1,410,607   1,305,296 
Inventory  214,918   176,466 
Prepaid expenses and other  432,417   301,755 
Current assets before merchant reserves  55,505,987   60,826,971 
Merchant reserves  8,101,153   8,265,555 
Total current assets  63,607,140   69,092,526 
         
Property and equipment, net  3,326,356   3,105,926 
         
Other assets:        
Intangibles, net  5,099,828   6,035,761 
Deferred tax asset  1,394,000   1,394,000 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  3,038,920   2,671,266 
Other assets  413,961   368,078 
Total other assets  9,946,709   10,469,105 
         
Total Assets $76,880,205  $82,667,557 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $645,224  $851,349 
Accrued expenses  1,847,384   1,463,944 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  487,410   346,913 
Equipment loan, current portion  53,673   - 
Settlement processing obligations  35,515,375   43,558,442 
Prepaid card load obligations  9,157,519   7,610,242 
Customer deposits  1,410,607   1,305,296 
Deferred revenues  44,118   66,572 
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations  49,161,310   55,202,758 
Merchant reserve obligations  8,101,153   8,265,555 
Total current liabilities  57,262,463   63,468,313 
         
Non-current liabilities:        
Equipment loan, non-current portion  99,102    
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion  2,733,343   2,495,883 
Total liabilities  60,094,908   65,964,196 
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at June 30, 2021
  (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively		      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 26,261,016 and 26,260,776 issued, and
  24,954,529 and 24,974,995 outstanding at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively		  194,691   194,692 
Additional paid-in capital  89,662,665   89,659,433 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,306,487 and 1,285,781 shares at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020,
  respectively		  (2,244,985)  (2,165,721)
Deferred compensation  (5,267,134)  (5,926,872)
Accumulated deficit  (65,559,940)  (65,058,171)
Total stockholders' equity  16,785,297   16,703,361 
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $76,880,205  $82,667,557 


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
                 
Revenues $15,233,141  $6,960,553  $28,694,691  $14,732,232 
Cost of services  11,105,696   5,674,887   21,660,009   11,518,282 
Gross profit  4,127,445   1,285,666   7,034,682   3,213,950 
                 
Selling, general and administrative:                
Stock-based compensation  317,285   348,393   645,000   636,103 
Other expenses  2,845,213   1,856,924   5,505,247   3,979,030 
Depreciation and amortization  627,149   382,244   1,249,356   770,039 
Total operating expenses  3,789,647   2,587,561   7,399,603   5,385,172 
                 
Operating income (loss)  337,798   (1,301,895)  (364,921)  (2,171,222)
                 
Other income:                
Interest income  2,169   1,487   4,636   12,643 
Other income (expense)  (1,484)  38   (1,484)  726 
Other income and (expense), net  685   1,525   3,152   13,369 
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes  338,483   (1,300,370)  (361,769)  (2,157,853)
Income tax expense (benefit)  120,000   (12,201)  140,000   (34,675)
                 
Net Income (Loss) $218,483  $(1,288,169) $(501,769) $(2,123,178)
                 
Earnings (Loss) Per Share                
Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $0.01  $(0.10) $(0.03) $(0.16)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $0.01  $(0.10) $(0.03) $(0.16)
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic  19,993,387   13,173,009   19,962,661   13,150,119 
Diluted  24,962,389   13,173,009   19,962,661   13,150,119 


USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020 
Operating Activities        
Net (loss) $(501,769) $(2,123,178)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation  313,423   270,038 
Amortization  935,933   500,001 
Bad debt  86,402    
Non-cash stock-based compensation  645,000   636,103 
Amortization of warrant costs  17,970   17,973 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (383,213)  149,794 
Prepaid expenses and other  (130,662)  (4,039)
Operating lease right-of-use assets  (367,654)  114,127 
Other assets  (38,452)   
Inventory  (45,883)  (24,568)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  177,315   (139,748)
Operating lease liabilities  377,957   (110,725)
Prepaid card load obligations  1,547,277   18,752,859 
Merchant reserves  (164,402)  (1,586,565)
Customer deposits  105,311    
Deferred revenue  (22,454)  (26,470)
Net cash provided by operating activities  2,552,099   16,425,602 
         
Investing Activities        
Purchases of property and equipment  (533,854)  (334,688)
Net cash (used) by investing activities  (533,854)  (334,688)
         
Financing Activities        
Proceeds from PPP Loan Program     813,500 
Proceeds from equipment loan  165,996    
Payments on equipment loan  (13,221)   
Purchases of treasury stock  (79,264)  (82,448)
Net cash provided by financing activities  73,511   731,052 
         
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant
reserves		  2,091,756   16,821,966 
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves,
beginning of year		  22,192,225   12,682,918 
         
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves,
End of Period		 $24,283,981  $29,504,884 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $1,484  $ 
Income taxes  92,850    
Non-cash transactions:        
Issuance of deferred stock compensation     1,559,520 


USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

  Common Stock  Additional
Paid- In		  Treasury  Deferred  Accumulated  Total
Stockholders'		 
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Stock  Compensation  Deficit  Equity 
                             
Balance at December 31, 2020  26,260,776  $194,692  $89,659,433  $(2,165,721) $(5,926,872) $(65,058,171) $16,703,361 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  51,000   51   120,484            120,535 
Warrant compensation costs        8,985            8,985 
Cashless warrant exercise  19,795   19   (19)            
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest  (17,111)  (17)  (48,599)     5,994      (42,622)
Deferred compensation amortization              249,801      249,801 
Purchase of treasury stock costs           (49,454)        (49,454)
Net (loss) for the period                 (720,252)  (720,252)
                             
Balance at March 31, 2021  26,314,460  $194,745  $89,740,284  $(2,215,175) $(5,671,077) $(65,778,423) $16,270,354 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  61,556   61   150,481            150,542 
Warrant compensation costs        8,985            8,985 
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest  (115,000)  (115)  (237,085)     158,096      (79,104)
Deferred compensation amortization              245,847      245,847 
Purchase of treasury stock costs           (29,810)        (29,810)
Net income for the period                 218,483   218,483 
                             
Balance at June 30, 2021  26,261,016  $194,691  $89,662,665  $(2,244,985) $(5,267,134) $(65,559,940) $16,785,297 
                             
Balance at December 31, 2019  18,224,577  $186,656  $77,055,273  $(1,885,452) $(5,636,154) $(62,151,988) $7,568,335 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  51,000   51   59,440            59,491 
Warrant compensation costs        8,985            8,985 
Deferred compensation amortization              228,219      228,219 
Purchase of treasury stock costs           (26,629)        (26,629)
Net (loss) for the period                 (835,009)  (835,009)
                             
Balance at March 31, 2020  18,275,577  $186,707  $77,123,698  $(1,912,081) $(5,407,935) $(62,986,997) $7,003,392 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  1,500,544   1,500   1,641,304      (1,559,520)     83,284 
Warrant compensation cost        8,988            8,988 
Deferred compensation amortization              267,207      267,207 
Purchase of treasury stock           (55,819)        (55,819)
Net (loss) for the period                 (1,288,169)  (1,288,169)
                             
Balance at June 30, 2020  19,776,121  $188,207  $78,773,990  $(1,967,900) $(6,700,248) $(64,275,166) $6,018,883 


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
                 
Reconciliation from Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:                
Operating Income (Loss) $337,798  $(1,301,895) $(364,921) $(2,171,222)
Depreciation and amortization  627,149   382,244   1,249,356   770,039 
EBITDA  964,947   (919,651)  884,435   (1,401,183)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net  317,285   348,393   645,000   636,103 
Adjusted EBITDA $1,282,232  $(571,258) $1,529,435  $(765,080)
                 
                 
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:                
Revenues $15,233,141  $6,960,553  $28,694,691  $14,732,232 
Adjusted EBITDA  1,282,232   (571,258)  1,529,435   (765,080)
Adjusted EBITDA margins  8.4%  (8.2)%  5.3%  (5.2)%