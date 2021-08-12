Usio Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Grows 119% in the Quarter as Compared to the Same Period in 2020, the Fastest Growth Rate in the Company's History,



a Significant Acceleration in Revenue Growth Rate from 73% in the First Quarter

Generates Net Income of $218,000, $1.3 Million in Adjusted EBITDA and Positive Operating Cash Flow

Raises Guidance: Fiscal 2021 Revenue Expected to Between $56 and $59 Million, up 98% to 109% from Fiscal 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021, which ended June 30, 2021.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, "I am pleased to report another record quarter with revenue growth accelerating to 119%, the fastest ever rate of revenue growth. Profitability also continues to significantly improve, with Adjusted EBITDA up $1.9 million from a year ago as we achieved our third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Processing volumes in the quarter were a record $2.7 billion, up 389% from a year ago and up 46% sequentially from our previous record quarter just achieved in the first quarter of this year. Across the board, we are experiencing outstanding performance as we leverage our multi-channel distribution strategy and strong relationships to penetrate attractive markets with our industry-leading technology.



As a result, we are raising our annual revenue guidance for the year to an expected range between $56 million and $59 million, which would represent increases of between 73% and 83% above fiscal 2020 revenues, while also anticipating positive operating cash flows and Adjusted EBITDA. All of which are conditioned on the continued enthusiasm in the fintech lending and cryptocurrency industries.

Growth was strong in each of our businesses, led by ACH, where revenues were up 125% due to a focus on penetrating fast-growing industries like cryptocurrency and Fintech. ACH remains our most profitable line of business. Card revenue growth also accelerated, reflecting PayFac’s increasing market momentum. Prepaid had another strong quarter, increasing its penetration of the governmental, municipal, charitable and related markets where they have become a leading provider of electronic payments solutions. Usio Output Solutions continues to exceed expectations and is now beginning to realize the anticipated cross selling synergies.

It’s been an extremely strong first half of the year. We are intent on building on this strong momentum through continued flawless execution of our strategy and investing in our innovative technology and unparalleled service to build value for our shareholders. This quarter was a testament to the scalability of our systems and associated products and services."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 119% to $15.2 million, reflecting growth in each of our ACH, Credit Card and Prepaid lines of business as well as a full quarter of Usio Output Solutions revenues, which was acquired in December 2020. Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues, organic growth was 67% versus the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenues increased 95% with year over year growth in all lines of business. Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues for the six-month period, organic growth was 45% versus the same period last year.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary service revenue $ 4,001,897 $ 1,779,245 $ 2,222,652 125 % Credit card revenue 6,558,076 4,588,199 1,969,877 43 % Prepaid card services revenue 1,077,531 593,109 484,422 82 % Output solutions revenue 3,595,637 — 3,595,637 100 % Total Revenue $ 15,233,141 $ 6,960,553 $ 8,272,588 119 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary service revenue $ 7,080,353 $ 4,016,991 $ 3,063,362 76 % Credit card revenue 12,281,785 9,570,857 2,710,928 28 % Prepaid card services revenue 1,964,107 1,144,384 819,723 72 % Output solutions revenue 7,368,446 — 7,368,446 100 % Total Revenue $ 28,694,691 $ 14,732,232 $ 13,962,459 95 %

Gross profits increased 221% to $4.1 million on gross margins of 27.1%, incrementally higher due to product mix and the scaling of the ACH and PayFac business lines.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.9 million in the prior year period up 53%. The increase reflects a full quarter of Output Solutions operating costs and continued investments in our ACH, PayFac and Prepaid business line. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, other selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.5 million compared to $4.0 million for same prior year period, up 38%, again reflecting incremental Output Solutions costs plus investments in our ACH, PayFac and Prepaid initiatives.

The Company reported operating income of $0.3 million for the quarter, a $1.6 million improvement from the $1.3 million loss in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, operating income was a loss of $0.5 million versus a prior period loss of $2.1 million, an improvement of $1.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $1.3 million in the quarter, an improvement of $1.9 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million in the same period a year ago. This was the third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $1.5 million versus a loss of $0.8 million in the prior year period, an improvement of $2.3 million. Operating Cash Flows (excluding merchant reserve funds, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and net operating lease assets and obligations) was $1.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

The Company reported net income of $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 for income of $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $1.3 million for a loss of $0.10 per share for the same period in the prior year. For the six-month period, the net loss was $0.5 million for a loss of $0.03 per share compared to a net loss of $2.1 million for a loss of $0.16 per share for the prior year period, a net loss improvement of $1.6 million or $0.13 per share.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $5.6 million in cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2021, a $0.6 million improvement from December 31, 2020 and a $1.3 million improvement from March 31, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.'s management will host a conference call Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890. International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at www.usio.com/investors.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 27, 2021. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10156027.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. With the acquisition of the assets of IMS in December 2020, the Company now offers additional services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations

joeh@gregoryfca.com

484-686-6600



USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,614,702 $ 5,011,132 Accounts receivable, net 3,160,449 2,863,638 Settlement processing assets 35,515,375 43,558,442 Prepaid card load assets 9,157,519 7,610,242 Customer deposits 1,410,607 1,305,296 Inventory 214,918 176,466 Prepaid expenses and other 432,417 301,755 Current assets before merchant reserves 55,505,987 60,826,971 Merchant reserves 8,101,153 8,265,555 Total current assets 63,607,140 69,092,526 Property and equipment, net 3,326,356 3,105,926 Other assets: Intangibles, net 5,099,828 6,035,761 Deferred tax asset 1,394,000 1,394,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,038,920 2,671,266 Other assets 413,961 368,078 Total other assets 9,946,709 10,469,105 Total Assets $ 76,880,205 $ 82,667,557 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 645,224 $ 851,349 Accrued expenses 1,847,384 1,463,944 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 487,410 346,913 Equipment loan, current portion 53,673 - Settlement processing obligations 35,515,375 43,558,442 Prepaid card load obligations 9,157,519 7,610,242 Customer deposits 1,410,607 1,305,296 Deferred revenues 44,118 66,572 Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations 49,161,310 55,202,758 Merchant reserve obligations 8,101,153 8,265,555 Total current liabilities 57,262,463 63,468,313 Non-current liabilities: Equipment loan, non-current portion 99,102 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 2,733,343 2,495,883 Total liabilities 60,094,908 65,964,196 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at June 30, 2021

(unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 26,261,016 and 26,260,776 issued, and

24,954,529 and 24,974,995 outstanding at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively 194,691 194,692 Additional paid-in capital 89,662,665 89,659,433 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,306,487 and 1,285,781 shares at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020,

respectively (2,244,985 ) (2,165,721 ) Deferred compensation (5,267,134 ) (5,926,872 ) Accumulated deficit (65,559,940 ) (65,058,171 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,785,297 16,703,361 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 76,880,205 $ 82,667,557





USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 15,233,141 $ 6,960,553 $ 28,694,691 $ 14,732,232 Cost of services 11,105,696 5,674,887 21,660,009 11,518,282 Gross profit 4,127,445 1,285,666 7,034,682 3,213,950 Selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation 317,285 348,393 645,000 636,103 Other expenses 2,845,213 1,856,924 5,505,247 3,979,030 Depreciation and amortization 627,149 382,244 1,249,356 770,039 Total operating expenses 3,789,647 2,587,561 7,399,603 5,385,172 Operating income (loss) 337,798 (1,301,895 ) (364,921 ) (2,171,222 ) Other income: Interest income 2,169 1,487 4,636 12,643 Other income (expense) (1,484 ) 38 (1,484 ) 726 Other income and (expense), net 685 1,525 3,152 13,369 Income (loss) before income taxes 338,483 (1,300,370 ) (361,769 ) (2,157,853 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 120,000 (12,201 ) 140,000 (34,675 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 218,483 $ (1,288,169 ) $ (501,769 ) $ (2,123,178 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,993,387 13,173,009 19,962,661 13,150,119 Diluted 24,962,389 13,173,009 19,962,661 13,150,119





USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating Activities Net (loss) $ (501,769 ) $ (2,123,178 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 313,423 270,038 Amortization 935,933 500,001 Bad debt 86,402 — Non-cash stock-based compensation 645,000 636,103 Amortization of warrant costs 17,970 17,973 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (383,213 ) 149,794 Prepaid expenses and other (130,662 ) (4,039 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (367,654 ) 114,127 Other assets (38,452 ) — Inventory (45,883 ) (24,568 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 177,315 (139,748 ) Operating lease liabilities 377,957 (110,725 ) Prepaid card load obligations 1,547,277 18,752,859 Merchant reserves (164,402 ) (1,586,565 ) Customer deposits 105,311 — Deferred revenue (22,454 ) (26,470 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,552,099 16,425,602 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (533,854 ) (334,688 ) Net cash (used) by investing activities (533,854 ) (334,688 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from PPP Loan Program — 813,500 Proceeds from equipment loan 165,996 — Payments on equipment loan (13,221 ) — Purchases of treasury stock (79,264 ) (82,448 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 73,511 731,052 Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant

reserves 2,091,756 16,821,966 Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves,

beginning of year 22,192,225 12,682,918 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves,

End of Period $ 24,283,981 $ 29,504,884 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,484 $ — Income taxes 92,850 — Non-cash transactions: Issuance of deferred stock compensation — 1,559,520





USIO, INC.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common Stock Additional

Paid- In Treasury Deferred Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Compensation Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2020 26,260,776 $ 194,692 $ 89,659,433 $ (2,165,721 ) $ (5,926,872 ) $ (65,058,171 ) $ 16,703,361 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 51,000 51 120,484 — — — 120,535 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Cashless warrant exercise 19,795 19 (19 ) — — — — Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (17,111 ) (17 ) (48,599 ) — 5,994 — (42,622 ) Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 249,801 — 249,801 Purchase of treasury stock costs — — — (49,454 ) — — (49,454 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (720,252 ) (720,252 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 26,314,460 $ 194,745 $ 89,740,284 $ (2,215,175 ) $ (5,671,077 ) $ (65,778,423 ) $ 16,270,354 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 61,556 61 150,481 — — — 150,542 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (115,000 ) (115 ) (237,085 ) — 158,096 — (79,104 ) Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 245,847 — 245,847 Purchase of treasury stock costs — — — (29,810 ) — — (29,810 ) Net income for the period — — — — — 218,483 218,483 Balance at June 30, 2021 26,261,016 $ 194,691 $ 89,662,665 $ (2,244,985 ) $ (5,267,134 ) $ (65,559,940 ) $ 16,785,297 Balance at December 31, 2019 18,224,577 $ 186,656 $ 77,055,273 $ (1,885,452 ) $ (5,636,154 ) $ (62,151,988 ) $ 7,568,335 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 51,000 51 59,440 — — — 59,491 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 228,219 — 228,219 Purchase of treasury stock costs — — — (26,629 ) — — (26,629 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (835,009 ) (835,009 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 18,275,577 $ 186,707 $ 77,123,698 $ (1,912,081 ) $ (5,407,935 ) $ (62,986,997 ) $ 7,003,392 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 1,500,544 1,500 1,641,304 — (1,559,520 ) — 83,284 Warrant compensation cost — — 8,988 — — — 8,988 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 267,207 — 267,207 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (55,819 ) — — (55,819 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (1,288,169 ) (1,288,169 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 19,776,121 $ 188,207 $ 78,773,990 $ (1,967,900 ) $ (6,700,248 ) $ (64,275,166 ) $ 6,018,883





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES