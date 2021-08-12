Altair to Virtually Present at the Rosenblatt Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling

TROY, Mich., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today announced that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will virtually present via fireside chat format at the Rosenblatt Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

