ELMS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Urban Delivery is on track to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S., with start of production confirmed for the third quarter this year.



Continued strong demand for the Urban Delivery and actively working to finalize order commitments.

Completed business combination to become a publicly traded company, with approximately $294 million of capital raised.

Acquired EV manufacturing facility with up to 100,000-unit annual capacity in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Strategic supply chain in place, production schedule set for 2021 with an updated volume target of 1,000 units.

ELMS engineering center established and staffed for vehicle integration, design and launch of commercial EV products.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or the “Company”), a commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on creating intelligent, e-mobility workstations for last mile customers, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We made great strides in the second quarter, achieving multiple key milestones in our mission to redefine productivity for the last mile. We are affirming our intentions to launch production of the U.S. market’s first Class 1 commercial EV, the Urban Delivery, by the end of the third quarter,” said James Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO of ELMS. “In the second quarter, we successfully closed our business combination, providing us with sufficient funds to execute our business plan. We also acquired our EV factory and are progressing towards production readiness. From an engineering perspective, we are on schedule to finalize our testing. Reception of the Urban Delivery has been positive, and we are now actively working to finalize order commitments. Meanwhile, we have scheduled pilots for our EVs, including our second product, the all-electric medium duty Urban Utility, with potential customers across industry verticals.”

“We believe ELMS is well-positioned to seize a first-mover opportunity in the Class 1 commercial EV segment at scale and provide customers with sustainable and efficient EV solutions that are profit drivers, not cost-centers.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net loss for the second quarter was $8.6 million, or $0.10 per share.

The Company had a cash balance of $217.4 million as of June 30, 2021.

Announced proposed strategic distribution partnership with Randy Marion Automotive Group, one of the largest commercial dealers in the U.S.

Launched collaboration with Cox Automotive Inc. to define the future of commercial EV fleet service and provide ELMS customers access to Cox Automotive’s more than 6,000 service centers and 3,000 partner locations, as well as Dickinson Fleet Services’ network of more than 800 mobile technicians.

Revealed the design of ELMS’ second segment-defining vehicle, the all-electric medium duty Urban Utility.



Recent Business Highlights

Accelerated organizational capabilities by expanding the global leadership team with key personnel across digital solutions, engineering, operations and manufacturing, marketing, business development and sales. Executive hires include Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Jonathan Ballon; Deputy CFO, Treasurer and Controller, Rob Song; Chief Revenue Officer, Ron Feldeisen; VP of Engineering Praveen Cherian; and Adam Du, Director of China Operations. Plans in place to expand office locations to Shanghai and San Francisco to access talent and global suppliers.

Broadened supply base for market-proven components through binding agreements with Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturers of electric cargo vans. ELMS driving vehicle design based on customer requirements and U.S. engineering specifications. Continued engagement with other potential OEM partners for additional supply.

Expanded and protected the Company’s IP portfolio, including the filing of a patent for a Class 1 commercial EV frontal impact-absorption design as part of ELMS’ proprietary EV crash protection system.

Announced partnership with Trane Technologies plc’s Thermo King unit to build first-of-its-kind all-electric refrigerated delivery vehicle prototype and test with potential customers.

Customer evaluations and pilots of the Urban Utility scheduled, with production on track to commence in the second half of 2022.



Business Outlook

Affirmed start of production for the ELMS Urban Delivery by the end of third quarter of 2021 and set 2021 production target of 1,000 vehicles.

On track for 2022 production volume target laid out in business plan.

2021 total operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $75 million to $80 million.

2021 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $25 million to $30 million.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance of the business, the size, demands and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and the Company’s ability to serve those markets, the Company’s ability to develop innovative products and compete with other companies engaged in the commercial delivery vehicle industry and/or the electric vehicle industry, the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers, the estimated go to market timing and cost for the Company’s products, and the implied valuation of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business; (5) any delays the Company may experience in realizing its projected timelines and cost and volume targets for the production, launch and ramp up of production of the Company’s vehicles and the modification of its manufacturing facility; (6) the ability of the Company to obtain customers, obtain product orders, and convert its non-binding pre-orders into binding orders or sales; (7) the Company’s ability to implement its business plans and strategies; and (8) other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in the Company’s future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that the Company considers immaterial or which are unknown. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except par value and share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development expense $ 2,410 General and administrative expense 5,060 Total operating expense 7,470 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (7,470 ) Interest expense (2,063 ) Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 945 Other income (expense), net 2 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,586 ) Income tax benefit — NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (8,586 ) LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.10 ) Basic and diluted weighted shares outstanding 84,042,680

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Successor June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,529 $ 25,205 Restricted cash 45,902 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,809 — Inventories 824 — Total current assets 222,064 25,205 Property, plant and equipment, net 191,966 — Intangibles and other assets, net 6,802 38 TOTAL ASSETS $ 420,832 $ 25,243 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 7,076 $ 1,345 Accrued expenses 2,741 5,532 Current portion of land contract and promissory note 66,658 — Total current liabilities 76,475 6,877 Convertible promissory notes — 25,094 Land contract and promissory note obligations, net of current portion 42,716 — Warrant liabilities 19,447 — Pension benefit obligation 114 — Other long-term liabilities 443 — Total liabilities 139,195 31,971 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Predecessor parent's net investment — — Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100 million shares authorized; none issued or

outstanding. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1 billion shares authorized; 124,027,012 issued and

118,777,012 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 82,117,288 issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020. 12 8 Additional paid-in capital 301,467 992 Accumulated deficit (19,842 ) (7,728 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 281,637 (6,728 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 420,832 $ 25,243

