VirTra Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TEMPE, Ariz. , Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue increased 90% to $5.3 million

Gross profit increased 99% to $3.1 million, or 60% of total revenue

Net income increased to $529,400

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.0 million

Backlog increased 6% sequentially and 19% year-over-year to a record $17.0 million as of June 30, 2021

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.8 million

Six Month 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue increased 59% to $9.7 million

Gross profit increased 80% to $5.7 million, or 59% of total revenue

Net income increased to $1.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.8 million

Second Quarter and Six Month 2021 Financial Highlights:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended All figures in millions, except per share data June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 % ∆ June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 % ∆ Total Revenue $5.3 $2.8 90 % $9.7 $6.1 59 % Gross Profit $3.1 $1.6 99 % $5.7 $3.2 80 % Gross Margin 59.7 % 57.0 % 5 % 58.8 % 51.9 % 13 % Net Income (Loss) $0.5 ($0.6 ) N/A $1.2 ($1.0 ) N/A Diluted EPS $0.05 ($0.08 ) N/A $0.13 ($0.13 ) N/A Adjusted EBITDA $1.00 ($0.58 ) N/A $1.75 ($0.98 ) N/A

Management Commentary

“We delivered strong financial results across the board in the second quarter, highlighted by a 90% increase in total revenue and a 99% increase in gross profit,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and chief executive officer of VirTra. “Continued market demand for our products drove profitable growth while enabling us to deliver another quarter of positive net income and strong adjusted EBITDA. Demand for VirTra’s world-class training solutions from the law enforcement and military markets continues to build, demonstrated by the 6% sequential and 19% year-over-year increase in our backlog to a record $17.0 million. Our strong financial performance in the second quarter also demonstrates our team’s consistent operational excellence, as well as the value and effectiveness that VirTra’s products provide to our end users and partners globally.

“As we look ahead, we believe that our business has never been better positioned to scale than it is today. Our pipeline is expanding, our sales are accelerating, and the need for effective training that enhances skills and saves lives is increasing. We believe that our financial and operational success in the first half of the year, coupled with the strategic initiatives we’re executing, positions us to deliver accelerated and profitable growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 90% to $5.3 million from $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in total revenue was due to an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed and delivered, and therefore revenue recognized, compared to the same period in 2020, which faced more severe COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Gross profit increased 99% to $3.1 million from $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 59.7%, an improvement compared to 57.0% in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement in gross profit and gross profit margin was due to decreased costs, and a more favorable product mix of systems, accessories and services sold compared to the same period in 2020.

Net operating expense was $2.3 million, compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net operating expense was due to the one-time impairment write down in the same year-ago period, offset by an increase in software licenses in the second quarter of 2021.

Income from operations totaled $821,000, compared to a loss of $822,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income totaled $529,400, or $0.05 per diluted share (based on 10.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net loss of $601,300, or $(0.08) per diluted share (based on 7.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.0 million, an improvement from a loss of $579,200 in the second quarter of 2020.

Backlog increased 19% to a record $17.0 million, compared to $14.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 59% to $9.7 million from $6.1 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase in total revenue was due to an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed and delivered, and therefore revenue recognized, compared to the same period in 2020.

Gross profit increased 80% to $5.7 million from $3.2 million for the first six months of 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 58.8%, an improvement compared to 51.9% for the first six months of 2020. The improvement in gross profit and gross profit margin was due to decreased costs, and a more favorable product mix of systems, accessories and services sold compared to the same period in 2020.

Net operating expense was $4.3 million, compared to $4.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The decrease in net operating expense was primarily due to the impairment write down in 2020, offset by an increase in software licenses in 2021.

Operating income was $1.4 million, an improvement compared to an operating loss of $1.3 million for the first six months of 2020.

Net income totaled $1.2 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share (based on 9.2 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 9.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net loss of $990,700, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share (based on 7.7 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding), for the first six months of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.8 million, an improvement from a loss of $978,300 for the first six months of 2020.

Conference Call

VirTra’s management will hold a conference call today (August 12, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, and chief accounting officer, Marsha Foxx, will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 1-866-682-6100

International number: 1-862-298-0702

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available on the same day through Thursday, August 26, 2021.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-877-481-4010

International replay dial-in: 1-919-882-2331

Replay ID: 42395

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase % June 30, June 30, Increase % 2021 2020 (Decrease) Change 2021 2020 (Decrease) Change Net Income (Loss) $ 529,359 $ (601,260 ) $ 1,130,619 188 % $ 1,184,522 $ (990,670 ) $ 2,175,192 -220 % Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 293,180 (211,474 ) 504,654 -239 % 216,017 (314,474 ) 530,491 -169 % Depreciation and amortization 103,865 89,930 13,935 15 % 201,155 179,607 21,548 12 % EBITDA $ 926,404 $ (722,804 ) $ 1,649,208 228 % $ 1,601,694 $ (1,125,537 ) $ 2,727,231 -242 % Impairment loss on That’s Eatertainment, former related party - 140,000 (140,000 ) -100 % - 140,000 (140,000 ) -100 % Right of use amortization 77,090 - 77,090 100 % 153,299 - 153,299 100 % Reserve for note receivable - 3,639 (3,639 ) -100 % - 7,278 (7,278 ) -100 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,003,494 $ (579,165 ) $ 1,582,659 273 % $ 1,754,993 $ (978,259 ) $ 2,733,252 -279 %

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

VTSI@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860





VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,786,065 $ 6,841,984 Restricted cash 100,000 - Accounts receivable, net 5,514,605 1,378,270 Inventory, net 5,209,595 3,515,997 Unbilled revenue 4,033,931 5,408,598 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 736,210 382,445 Total current assets 39,380,406 17,527,294 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 1,787,042 1,381,744 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 941,228 1,094,527 Intangible assets, net 359,489 271,048 Security deposits, long-term 19,712 86,500 Other assets, long-term 478,966 500,114 Deferred tax asset, net 1,597,887 1,892,000 Total long-term assets 5,184,324 5,225,933 Total assets $ 44,564,730 $ 22,753,227 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,212,468 $ 345,573 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,041,876 843,101 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 649,620 772,884 Note payable, current 531,541 266,037 Operating lease liability, short-term 334,550 321,727 Deferred revenue, short-term 7,875,289 4,708,575 Total current liabilities 11,645,344 7,257,897 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 1,803,416 1,920,346 Note payable, long-term 789,173 1,063,243 Operating lease liability, long-term 682,619 853,155 Total long-term liabilities 3,275,208 3,836,744 Total liabilities 14,920,552 11,094,641 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,780,030 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 7,775,030 shares issued 1,078 778 and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 30,694,430 13,893,660 Accumulated deficit (1,051,330 ) (2,235,852 ) Total stockholders’ equity 29,644,178 11,658,586 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 44,564,730 $ 22,753,227





VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Revenues: Net sales $ 5,255,192 $ 2,756,737 $ 9,697,101 $ 6,076,750 That’s Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, former related party - 12,502 - 29,242 Other royalties/licensing fees - 540 - 1,950 Total revenue 5,255,192 2,769,779 9,697,101 6,107,942 Cost of sales 2,120,492 1,192,012 3,993,896 2,934,948 Gross profit 3,134,700 1,577,767 5,703,205 3,172,994 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,002,612 2,023,074 3,712,845 3,800,450 Research and development 311,320 376,611 605,537 706,366 Net operating expense 2,313,932 2,399,685 4,318,382 4,506,816 Income (loss) from operations 820,768 (821,918 ) 1,384,823 (1,333,822 ) Other income (expense): Other income 34,379 18,797 50,758 38,292 Other expense (32,608 ) (9,613 ) (35,042 ) (9,614 ) Net other income (expense) 1,771 9,184 15,716 28,678 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes 822,539 (812,734 ) 1,400,539 (1,305,144 ) Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 293,180 (211,474 ) 216,017 (314,474 ) Net income (loss) $ 529,359 $ (601,260 ) $ 1,184,522 $ (990,670 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,644,363 7,752,780 9,209,808 7,749,091 Diluted 10,693,238 7,752,780 9,209,509 7,749,091





VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)