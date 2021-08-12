VirTra Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenue up 90%, Gross Profit Increases by 99%, and Backlog Grows to a Record $17.0 Million

TEMPE, Ariz. , Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 90% to $5.3 million
  • Gross profit increased 99% to $3.1 million, or 60% of total revenue
  • Net income increased to $529,400
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.0 million
  • Backlog increased 6% sequentially and 19% year-over-year to a record $17.0 million as of June 30, 2021
  • Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.8 million

Six Month 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 59% to $9.7 million
  • Gross profit increased 80% to $5.7 million, or 59% of total revenue
  • Net income increased to $1.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.8 million

Second Quarter and Six Month 2021 Financial Highlights:

 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
All figures in millions, except per share dataJune 30,
2021		June 30,
2020		% ∆ June 30,
2021		June 30,
2020		% ∆
Total Revenue$5.3 $2.8 90% $9.7 $6.1 59%
        
Gross Profit$3.1 $1.6 99% $5.7 $3.2 80%
Gross Margin 59.7% 57.0%5%  58.8% 51.9%13%
        
Net Income (Loss)$0.5 ($0.6)N/A  $1.2 ($1.0)N/A 
Diluted EPS$0.05 ($0.08)N/A  $0.13 ($0.13)N/A 
Adjusted EBITDA$1.00 ($0.58)N/A  $1.75 ($0.98)N/A 

Management Commentary

“We delivered strong financial results across the board in the second quarter, highlighted by a 90% increase in total revenue and a 99% increase in gross profit,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and chief executive officer of VirTra. “Continued market demand for our products drove profitable growth while enabling us to deliver another quarter of positive net income and strong adjusted EBITDA. Demand for VirTra’s world-class training solutions from the law enforcement and military markets continues to build, demonstrated by the 6% sequential and 19% year-over-year increase in our backlog to a record $17.0 million. Our strong financial performance in the second quarter also demonstrates our team’s consistent operational excellence, as well as the value and effectiveness that VirTra’s products provide to our end users and partners globally.

“As we look ahead, we believe that our business has never been better positioned to scale than it is today. Our pipeline is expanding, our sales are accelerating, and the need for effective training that enhances skills and saves lives is increasing. We believe that our financial and operational success in the first half of the year, coupled with the strategic initiatives we’re executing, positions us to deliver accelerated and profitable growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 90% to $5.3 million from $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in total revenue was due to an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed and delivered, and therefore revenue recognized, compared to the same period in 2020, which faced more severe COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Gross profit increased 99% to $3.1 million from $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 59.7%, an improvement compared to 57.0% in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement in gross profit and gross profit margin was due to decreased costs, and a more favorable product mix of systems, accessories and services sold compared to the same period in 2020.

Net operating expense was $2.3 million, compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net operating expense was due to the one-time impairment write down in the same year-ago period, offset by an increase in software licenses in the second quarter of 2021.

Income from operations totaled $821,000, compared to a loss of $822,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income totaled $529,400, or $0.05 per diluted share (based on 10.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net loss of $601,300, or $(0.08) per diluted share (based on 7.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.0 million, an improvement from a loss of $579,200 in the second quarter of 2020.

Backlog increased 19% to a record $17.0 million, compared to $14.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 59% to $9.7 million from $6.1 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase in total revenue was due to an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed and delivered, and therefore revenue recognized, compared to the same period in 2020.

Gross profit increased 80% to $5.7 million from $3.2 million for the first six months of 2020. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 58.8%, an improvement compared to 51.9% for the first six months of 2020. The improvement in gross profit and gross profit margin was due to decreased costs, and a more favorable product mix of systems, accessories and services sold compared to the same period in 2020.

Net operating expense was $4.3 million, compared to $4.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The decrease in net operating expense was primarily due to the impairment write down in 2020, offset by an increase in software licenses in 2021.

Operating income was $1.4 million, an improvement compared to an operating loss of $1.3 million for the first six months of 2020.

Net income totaled $1.2 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share (based on 9.2 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 9.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to a net loss of $990,700, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share (based on 7.7 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding), for the first six months of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.8 million, an improvement from a loss of $978,300 for the first six months of 2020.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

   For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
   June 30, June 30, Increase %  June 30, June 30, Increase %
   2021  2020  (Decrease) Change  2021  2020  (Decrease) Change
                   
Net Income (Loss) $529,359 $(601,260) $1,130,619  188%  $1,184,522 $(990,670) $2,175,192  -220%
 Adjustments:                 
 Provision for income taxes  293,180  (211,474)  504,654  -239%   216,017  (314,474)  530,491  -169%
 Depreciation and amortization  103,865  89,930   13,935  15%   201,155  179,607   21,548  12%
EBITDA $926,404 $(722,804) $1,649,208  228%  $1,601,694 $(1,125,537) $2,727,231  -242%
 Impairment loss on That’s Eatertainment, former related party  -  140,000   (140,000) -100%   -  140,000   (140,000) -100%
 Right of use amortization  77,090  -   77,090  100%   153,299  -   153,299  100%
 Reserve for note receivable  -  3,639   (3,639) -100%   -  7,278   (7,278) -100%
                   
Adjusted EBITDA $1,003,494 $(579,165) $1,582,659  273%  $1,754,993 $(978,259) $2,733,252  -279%

 Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets

 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$23,786,065  $6,841,984 
Restricted cash 100,000   - 
Accounts receivable, net 5,514,605   1,378,270 
Inventory, net 5,209,595   3,515,997 
Unbilled revenue 4,033,931   5,408,598 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 736,210   382,445 
    
Total current assets 39,380,406   17,527,294 
    
Long-term assets:   
Property and equipment, net 1,787,042   1,381,744 
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 941,228   1,094,527 
Intangible assets, net 359,489   271,048 
Security deposits, long-term 19,712   86,500 
Other assets, long-term 478,966   500,114 
Deferred tax asset, net 1,597,887   1,892,000 
    
Total long-term assets 5,184,324   5,225,933 
    
Total assets$44,564,730  $22,753,227 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$1,212,468  $345,573 
Accrued compensation and related costs 1,041,876   843,101 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 649,620   772,884 
Note payable, current 531,541   266,037 
Operating lease liability, short-term 334,550   321,727 
Deferred revenue, short-term 7,875,289   4,708,575 
    
Total current liabilities 11,645,344   7,257,897 
    
Long-term liabilities:   
Deferred revenue, long-term 1,803,416   1,920,346 
Note payable, long-term 789,173   1,063,243 
Operating lease liability, long-term 682,619   853,155 
    
Total long-term liabilities 3,275,208   3,836,744 
    
Total liabilities 14,920,552   11,094,641 
    
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9)   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued   
or outstanding -   - 
Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,780,030 shares     
issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 7,775,030 shares issued 1,078   778 
and outstanding as of December 31, 2020   
Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares     
issued or outstanding -   - 
Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares     
issued or outstanding -   - 
Additional paid-in capital 30,694,430   13,893,660 
Accumulated deficit (1,051,330)  (2,235,852)
    
Total stockholders’ equity 29,644,178   11,658,586 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$44,564,730  $22,753,227 
    


VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

   Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
   June 30, 
2021		  June 30, 
2020		  June 30, 
2021		  June 30,
2020
             
Revenues:            
Net sales  $5,255,192   $2,756,737   $9,697,101   $6,076,750 
That’s Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, former related party  -    12,502    -    29,242 
Other royalties/licensing fees   -    540    -    1,950 
Total revenue   5,255,192    2,769,779    9,697,101    6,107,942 
             
Cost of sales   2,120,492    1,192,012    3,993,896    2,934,948 
             
Gross profit   3,134,700    1,577,767    5,703,205    3,172,994 
             
Operating expenses:            
General and administrative   2,002,612    2,023,074    3,712,845    3,800,450 
Research and development   311,320    376,611    605,537    706,366 
             
Net operating expense   2,313,932    2,399,685    4,318,382    4,506,816 
             
Income (loss) from operations   820,768    (821,918)   1,384,823    (1,333,822)
             
Other income (expense):            
Other income   34,379    18,797    50,758    38,292 
Other expense   (32,608)   (9,613)   (35,042)   (9,614)
             
Net other income (expense)   1,771    9,184    15,716    28,678 
             
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes   822,539    (812,734)   1,400,539    (1,305,144)
             
Provision (Benefit) for income taxes  293,180    (211,474)   216,017    (314,474)
             
Net income (loss)  $529,359   $(601,260)  $1,184,522   $(990,670)
             
Net income (loss) per common share:            
Basic  $0.05   $(0.08)  $0.13   $(0.13)
Diluted  $0.05   $(0.08)  $0.13   $(0.13)
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic   10,644,363    7,752,780    9,209,808    7,749,091 
Diluted   10,693,238    7,752,780    9,209,509    7,749,091 
             


VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended June 30,
     2021   2020 
       
Cash flows from operating activities:    
 Net income (loss) $1,184,522  $(990,670)
 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:   
  Depreciation and amortization  201,156   179,607 
  Right of use amortization  153,299   146,500 
  Reserve for note receivable  -   3,639 
  Deferred taxes  294,113   (270,000)
  Impairment of investment in That’s Eatertainment, former related party  -   140,000 
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
  Accounts receivable, net  (4,136,335)  (433,219)
  That’s Eatertainment note receivable, net, related party  -   (3,639)
  Interest receivable  -   3,934 
  Inventory, net  (1,693,598)  (979,389)
  Unbilled revenue  1,374,667   1,481,822 
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (353,765)  (80,211)
  Other assets  21,148   508 
  Security deposits, long-term  66,788   (1,571)
  Accounts payable and other accrued expenses  933,840   248,232 
  Payments on operating lease liability  (157,713)  (145,663)
  Deferred revenue  3,049,784   409,745 
       
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  937,906   (290,375)
       
Cash flows from investing activities:    
 Redemption of certificates of deposit  -   1,675,000 
 Purchase of intangible assets  (92,886)  (43,240)
 Purchase of property and equipment  (602,009)  (304,739)
 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  -   - 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (694,895)  1,327,021 
       
Cash flows from financing activities:    
 Repurchase of stock options  -   (5,846)
 Stock issued for cash in offering, net  16,795,000   - 
 Stock options exercised  6,070   13,215 
 Note payable-PPP Loan  -   1,320,714 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  16,801,070   1,328,083 
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash  17,044,081   2,364,729 
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period  6,841,984   1,415,091 
Cash and restricted cash, end of period $23,886,065  $3,779,820 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:    
 Cash (refunded) paid:    
 Taxes refunded $(78,096) $(44,474)
 Interest paid  5,763   - 
       