Freshpet, Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report

Leads CPG with Carbon Neutral Now Stage 1&2 and Sets Carbon Neutral Stage 1,2,3 2025 Goal



Company to Host Virtual Investor Day on August 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report, titled “Nourishing Pets, People, and Planet.” The report highlights the Company’s commitment to strengthening the bond between people and their pets so that they both live longer, healthier, and happier lives while being kind to the planet.

In our effort to increase our ESG transparency, 2021 marks the first year we published a Sustainability Report and SASB aligned environmental metrics. Additionally, we completed CDP climate and water questionnaires. We believe that these disclosures will give ourselves, consumers and investors a better idea of how much we have accomplished and how we will meet our long-term goals.

The full Freshpet 2021 Sustainability Report can be found within the Corporate Governance section of the Company’s investor relations website investors.freshpet.com.

“We relentlessly pursue the very best foods that change the way people think about ‘pet food’ and do it while simultaneously caring for all the people who contribute to our success and the planet that provides us with resources. Those values were built into the Company from our founding. We call it ‘Pets. People. Planet.’ and it is what drives our decision making every day,” said Scott Morris, President and Co-Founder of Freshpet. “Our inaugural Sustainability Report provides insight into our daily execution of these values and the significant results we have delivered to date. We are guided by a highly capable Board of Directors who oversee how our ESG performance impacts the long-term interests of our partners, investors and the communities in which we operate. In this report, you will see how the Freshpet Board has actively guided the company through the numerous challenges common to high growth companies and how we, as managers of shareholder capital, have executed to drive value for all our stakeholders.”

Freshpet’s Approach to Responsible ESG Practices are Focused in Three Areas:

Pets: Our pets are family and we believe that natural, fresh food is the best option to help them live long healthy lives. We work with our farmers to provide the most nutritious ingredients and strive to source locally to help ensure freshness. We are proud that 82% of consumers report that Freshpet makes a visible difference in their pet’s health. Giving back and supporting the human animal bond is important to Freshpet with over 11.5 million meals donated since our founding. Our commitment to helping pets continues to grow through partnerships with St Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, Pennsylvania SPCA, 4 Paws for Ability, and others.

People: At Freshpet, putting our people first is at the heart of everything we do​. We celebrate our purpose which gives our people passion for our company and our products. We believe that a diverse workforce is essential to our continued success, and we strive to maintain a diverse and inclusive workforce at all levels including our Board composition. We are proud of our high employee loyalty and engagement and all of our employees receive grants of restricted stock so that we all win together.

Planet: Environmental sustainability is a foundational principle of our company and our goal is to become the most sustainable pet food in the world. We have committed substantial resources to reducing our company’s environmental impact including: purchasing animal welfare certified poultry for our Nature’s Fresh line since 2012, matching all purchased electricity at our manufacturing facilities with Green-e certified Renewable Energy Credits since 2014, certifying that our manufacturing facilities are landfill free since 2016, and installing a sophisticated on-site wastewater treatment facility and rainwater capture reservoir in 2020 to reduce our impact on local water supplies. All of our past learning and more is being put into our new Kitchen in Ennis, TX which will utilize many environmentally friendly building techniques such as low carbon concrete, recycled steel beams, LED lighting, etc. Additionally, a portion of the power for this facility will come from our first on-site solar array.

Carbon Neutral Now

We acknowledge the urgency of reducing our carbon footprint sooner rather than later. Our engineering, logistics, and procurement teams are working to reduce our emissions at their source, but these important efforts will take time. As an interim step, we are offsetting our 2021 Scope 1 & 2 emissions using certified carbon offsets provided by US based programs. This effort demonstrates our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, and we hope that it spurs other companies to act sooner rather than later as well.

Virtual Investor Day to Highlight ESG Initiatives and Manufacturing Expansion – August 19, 2021

Freshpet will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30 am ET. Members of the leadership team will discuss the Company’s progression of its ESG initiatives and provide additional insight into its manufacturing capacity expansion projects to meet customer demand.

Please visit the “Investors” section of Freshpet’s website at www.freshpet.com to access the live webcast and presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the Company’s statements in this release, including future corporate governance changes, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and Board of Directors and are not guarantees of future performance, results or outcomes. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. For example, the Company may not receive the requisite approval to carry out some of its expected initiatives or the Company’s Board of Directors may abandon or change some or all of its plans with respect to such initiatives. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

